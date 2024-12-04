BlueGrace Energy Bolivia & Mbombo Group Team Up with Nexus Global to Monetize Forest Capital via BGCarbon Bank

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, a global leader in environmental initiatives, has announced a transformative partnership with Mbombo inv. Group and Nexus Global One.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the heart of this initiative lies the BGCarbon Bank, an innovative financial institution dedicated to carbon credit trading and sustainable forest management, aiming to revolutionize forest capital monetization in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).A key player in this collaboration is NIBank Ltd ., a respected financial institution based in Antigua and Barbuda. NIBank's strategic partnership with BGEB was announced weeks prior by Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, highlighting their role as a financial intermediary for the sale of SDG Bonds tied to forestry and natural capital assets.Through its involvement, NIBank ensures transparency and security in fund management by serving as a guarantor, payment agent, and collection agent. This critical support bolsters the BGCarbon Bank's mission to unlock the immense value of the DRC's forest resources while fostering community empowerment and environmental conservation.On the other hand, the agreement with Nexus Global One Group , a FinTech leader delivering advanced financial solutions and consulting services worldwide, brings unparalleled expertise to the table. With over 40 years of experience across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Nexus Global One Group specializes in sophisticated transaction management and system integration, making it an invaluable partner in this endeavor. Their tailored solutions enhance the operational efficiency and transparency essential for managing complex financial transactions like SDG Bonds.By leveraging its advanced technology and consulting services, Nexus Global One Group strengthens the financial infrastructure required to achieve BGCarbon Bank's mission. This partnership underscores the commitment to fostering community empowerment and environmental conservation through sustainable development initiatives.Key Objectives of the BGCarbon Bank• Monetize Forest Capital: Facilitate investments in carbon credit markets to unlock the value of the DRC’s forest resources.• Sustainable Land Management: Promote sustainable forestry practices to preserve biodiversity and enhance forest resilience.• Community Empowerment: Create long-term economic opportunities for local populations.• Global Climate Leadership: Position the DRC as a key player in the global carbon credit economy and climate action."These partnerships are a testament to the DRC’s role as a leader in global climate solutions," said Dr. Louison Mbombo, CEO of Mbombo Investment Group."The BGCarbon Bank will not only preserve our invaluable natural resources but also empower communities with sustainable economic opportunities. Together with BlueGrace Energy, we are laying the foundation for a greener, more prosperous future for the DRC and the world."Julio José Montenegro added, "We are thrilled to partner with Mbombo Investment Group and Nexus Global One Group to unlock the immense potential of the DRC’s forest capital. The BGCarbon Bank represents a transformative opportunity to align environmental sustainability with economic development. NIBank's involvement as a trusted financial partner adds a layer of credibility and efficiency to this ambitious project. We look forward to welcoming the DRC’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development to Canada to formalize this collaboration."The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by the DRC’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development with BlueGrace Energy and Mbombo Investment Group in Canada will be pivotal in advancing this initiative. This agreement exemplifies a unified approach to conservation-driven economic development, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals and the global fight against climate change.Bluegrace Energy Bolivia (BGE) has expanded its partnerships in the past two years, advancing beyond environmental goals to form strategic alliances with influential private and public entities. These collaborations have significantly enhanced BGE's impact and broadened the reach of its sustainable initiatives. Key partnerships include:• The ongoing efforts to acquire equity stakes in Minera Arco de Oro and Frigoríficos KFK, which are progressing well and nearing completion, marking a significant milestone in this promising endeavor.• MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, a London-based investment firm focused on the circular economy and energy transition biotechnologies, has secured approval for ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257 , facilitating support for Forest Conservation Projects through equity investments.• APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L., a Spain-based company committed to a fair and sustainable energy transition, collaborating with strategic partners such as Catalana de Biogás Ibérica (backed by Sinia Renovables of Banco Sabadell Group), the Soriguè Group, and the Czech "TESLA GROUP" to enhance renewable energy development projects.• Healthy Grains S.A., a Paraguayan producer and exporter of nutrient-rich seeds like Hemp, Chia, and Flaxseed.Additionally, BGE is working on projects that integrate blockchain technology to tokenize carbon credits, transforming them into secure, tradeable digital assets. This innovation enhances transparency, simplifies transactions, and reduces the reliance on intermediaries. By utilizing smart contracts and APIs, the system automates processes, ensures real-time verification, and supports interoperability across registries. The approach facilitates secure issuance, settlement, and safekeeping of carbon credits, offering a flexible solution that can integrate with existing financial systems or operate independently. This technology boosts market efficiency, attracts investment, and supports the growth of global carbon markets.BlueGrace Energy Bolivia continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation, driving impactful solutions that balance environmental stewardship with economic growth. Through its visionary efforts, BGEB sets a benchmark for fostering meaningful change on a global scale.BlueGrace Energy (BGE)BlueGrace Energy, a global consortium of energy experts, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at www.bluegracebolivia.com Mbombo Investment GroupWith a diverse portfolio, Mbombo Investment Group is known for its innovation in e-commerce, telemedicine, mining, and trade, as well as its commitment to global health initiatives. Learn more at www.mbomboinvestmentgroup.com NIBankNIBankstands as a committed ally in financial growth, offering efficient tools backed by a secure, robust, and reliable structure. With a focus on sustained prosperity, NIBankcombines specialized financial solutions with a foundation that ensures trust and stability. Learn more at https://nibank.com - - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)For all media inquiries, please contact:Ivan Lindeivan.linde@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (786) 273-7068 (Miami - EE.UU.)DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.

