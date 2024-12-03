alt.ai selected in Nikkei XTREND's 100 Companies Creating the Future Market [2025 Edition]

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) was selected as one of 2025’s 100 Companies Creating the Future Market by Nikkei XTREND, a publication of Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tetsuya Iguchi). alt was also selected in the AI and Generative AI category of the 2024 edition, making this the second consecutive year that alt has been selected.*For reference: https://alt.ai/news_en/news_en-2405/ alt aims to develop personal artificial intelligence that accelerates the realization of an autonomous society by making memories eternal, reproducing will, and maximizing and externalizing individual value. Since our founding, we’ve been consistently researching and developing P.A.I. with two missions: “from Laboro to Opera” and "making our existence eternal." P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence) is to digitize our intentions and bring them to the cloud so that AI clones can do any digital work; we’re building a world in which everyone has their own AI, freed from labor (Lavoro) and able to immerse themselves in artistic activity (Opera).We’re pleased to announce our selection in the Lifestyle and Finance category of the 100 Companies Creating the Future Market (2025 Edition) in recognition of our efforts to promote AI technology and the shift of companies to AI/DX.■Research and practical application of P.A.I.Through the development and dissemination of P.A.I. tailored to each individual, we will maximize people's potential and value in the present and future.alt has been conducting research and development in generative AI for 10 years—long before generative AI began trending. Our main product, AI GIJIROKU , launched in 2020, is a communication intelligence that improves transcription accuracy through machine learning, improving business efficiency and promoting communication. AI GIJIROKU has been introduced to over 8,000 companies to date, significantly reducing the burden of creating minutes and sharing information for users.We’ve set ourselves the goal of supplementing 50 million workers with AI clones by 2030, doing our part in raising Japan's GDP to 10 trillion dollars. This initiative is part of alt's mission to realize a society where people around the world are freed from unproductive labor and can lead richer lives.■Future ProspectsIn October 2024, we were listed on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. We will continue to research and develop AI technology, both in Japan and worldwide, through the diffusion and practical application of P.A.I., providing new value to individuals and companies.■About Nikkei XTREND's 100 Companies Creating the Future MarketNikkei XTREND’s 100 Companies Creating the Future Market feature has been published every December since 2019. The list of companies includes interviews with several venture capitalists and other experts from various fields, as well as companies that appeared in the Startup Awards 2024 feature in the November 2024 issue of Nikkei Trendy. Nikkei XTREND editorial staff evaluated these companies from the three perspectives of new market (novelty), sales (growth potential), and lifestyle change (social impact), and selected 100 companies that will usher in a new era and are expected to grow substantially in 2025.◆Picking up promising companies in 10 hot fieldsThe 100 companies featured this time are promising companies from 10 fields: Commerce (8 companies), Marketing DX (12 companies), Entertainment and Art (18 companies), SDGs and ESG (11 companies), Communications (10 companies), Health and Wellbeing (6 companies), Food Tech (8 companies), Seniors (6 companies), Lifestyle and Finance (14 companies), and Travel and Inbound (7 companies).Article URL： https://xtrend.nikkei.com/atcl/contents/18/01089/00001/ ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Video: Let’s AI-ize the entire company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.