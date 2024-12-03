Equator Advanced Appliances Debuts the WRD2 108 Combo Wine Refrigerator with Triple Temperature Zones

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly presents the WRD2 108 Combo Wine Refrigerator, a sophisticated solution for wine enthusiasts and collectors. Designed with luxury, functionality, and versatility in mind, this refrigerator offers a spacious 17-cubic-foot capacity to accommodate up to 84 bottles of wine, along with two dual-temperature drawers for additional beverage and food storage.

The WRD2 108 is tailored to suit the needs of connoisseurs with its innovative triple temperature zone system. The top three shelves are optimized for white wines, maintaining a temperature range of 41°F to 54°F, while the lower three shelves cater to red wines, with a range of 54°F to 65°F. Complementing the wine storage are two spacious refrigerator drawers—offering 2.5 and 2.4 cubic feet of capacity, respectively—ideal for storing beverages, snacks, or other delicacies.

Standing at 72 x 26 x 23 inches (HxWxD), this unit is versatile enough for freestanding or built-in installation, making it a seamless addition to kitchens, wine rooms, cellars, or basements. The sleek stainless steel finish, anti-UV glass shields, and recessed handle contribute to its modern aesthetic, while reversible doors and adjustable shelves provide added flexibility.

Wine and beverage collections are showcased beautifully with the WRD2 108’s interior lighting options. Seven vibrant LED colors allow you to customize the illumination of the main compartment, while the drawers feature dedicated LED lighting for enhanced visibility. A touch control panel offers effortless management of temperatures and settings, and auto-defrost technology ensures hassle-free maintenance.

Engineered for both style and functionality, this wine refrigerator incorporates thoughtful details such as anti-UV glass to preserve the value of your wines and advanced cooling technology for reliable performance. With a focus on convenience, the WRD2 108 is equipped with reversible doors, a recessed handle, and adjustable shelves to adapt to any environment.

Priced at $2,389, the Equator WRD2 108 Combo Wine Refrigerator is available for purchase at major retailers, including Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in innovative and energy-efficient appliances designed to enhance modern living. The WRD2 108 continues the company’s commitment to excellence, providing wine enthusiasts with a reliable and stylish way to preserve and display their collections.

For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.