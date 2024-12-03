Sound Payments Adds New Features on the Sound POS Platform

Sound POS Updates

Enhancements Help C-stores and Retailers that Sell Age-Restricted Products

This release gives our resellers and white labeling partners the tools they need to sell Sound POS and provides merchants with more options and a better experience.” — Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic POS and payments software and technology provider, announced today the release of two new features, product breakdown/packaging function and ID scanning, on its Sound POS system as part of a series of improvements to support C-stores nationwide and retailers that sell age-restricted products.

The c-store-focused enhancement will give the merchant the option to set individual (single) and packaged product prices. This includes products with the same barcode for individual units and packages such as cases or six-packs. The function allows the product to be converted (broken down) from packaged items (i.e. six-pack) into individual (single) items to sell at the merchant’s criteria. It also allows the merchant to package the same product in different presentations for quantity (two, trio, etc.) with the ability to create multiple packaging configurations for the same product.

Additionally, an option for a cordless ID scanner was added, which allows for reading of IDs in all 50 states, detects expired and underaged IDs, reads standard product bar codes for sales and inventory management and is Bluetooth connected with a charging base.

“Reseller feedback is an important part of any update,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments. “This release gives our resellers the tools they need to sell Sound POS and provides merchants with more options and a better experience.”

Breakdown/packaging is being requested by Sound POS resellers who target the C-Store market while the ID scanner has been a request in order to better support retailers that sell age-restricted products.

“The example we’ve heard many times is a six pack of soda that needs to be converted to singles because a customer has pulled a single from it,” said Cesar Rivas, national sales executive for Sound POS. “The customer brings the single to the register and the merchant needs the ability to ring it up as a single and then sell the remainder of the broken down six pack as singles.”

Allowing configuration of multiple units per package will provide greater flexibility of offerings for the merchant.

Sound POS is available for white labeling, giving ISOs and merchant service providers the flexibility to offer their own branded POS while managing it independently or receiving our support.

Sound POS accepts all major payment methods -- magnetic, chip and contactless, including ApplePay, GooglePay and SamsungPay. The system allows merchants to remotely manage inventory, pricing and discounts, run reports, sales trends and customer satisfaction all in real-time through our seamless commerce portal.

Resellers in the payments industry choose Sound POS for its ease of use, including the ability to transfer devices to a different merchant. Sound POS offers a white label option, a lower price point, a processor neutral approach, the cloud-based platform and system options such as cash discounting.

To watch a training on these two features, click here. Visit the Sound POS c-store website page.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit www.soundpayments.com.

Demo of New Features

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.