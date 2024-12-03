Sabrina Carpenter Visiting Stockholm in 2025

Popular world concert tour coming to Avicii Arena

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockholm has been added as a stop on American singer Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short N’ Sweet” World Tour. The European leg of the tour is currently scheduled to run from March 3rd through April 3rd. (Carpenter may also perform at select European music festivals outside this window.) The Short N’ Sweet tour is expected to be one of Europe's biggest concert tours of 2025.

Carpenter is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress who has risen to fame with her chart-topping hits and standout performances. She gained widespread recognition starring in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and has achieved recent popularity for her hit songs “Please Please Please” and “Espresso”. Known for her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics, Sabrina continues to inspire fans worldwide with her music and acting career.

The performance will also be one of Stockholm’s top upcoming concerts.

Here’s the key information:

Date: 3 April 2025

Location: Avicii Arena, 121 77 Johanneshov, Sweden

Venue capacity: 16,000 (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): To be determined

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: Available through her official tour page (https://store.sabrinacarpenter.com/pages/tour) and secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Rules: Avicii Arena’s rules include: no smoking, no professional recording devices, and no dangerous objects. Find more here: https://aviciiarena.se/en/faq-contact/#faq-before-your-visit.

Public transport: Avicii Arena is accessible by public transportation. You can plan your route here: https://aviciiarena.se/en/besok-arenan/hitta-till-arenan/

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for official guidance, Avicii Arena staff can be contacted at: E-mail: info@stockholmlive.com.

