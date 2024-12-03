Ontario’s Accessibility Standards: Horton Automatics of Ontario Leads the Way in Door Automation Solutions

A lady pushing a man in his wheelchair through an automatic door A wheelchair accessible automatic door A hand sensor to automatically open the door

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Ontario approaches the January 1 deadline to become fully accessible, many advocates point out that the province remains far from achieving this goal. While challenges persist, companies like Horton Automatics of Ontario are stepping up to bridge the gap with innovative solutions and industry expertise.Aligning with Accessibility StandardsBrad Walker, General Manager of Horton Automatics of Ontario who has been in the door industry for over 20 years, highlights the company’s readiness to meet accessibility demands:“Our service technician vans are fully stocked with door operators, push buttons, and other related accessories to ensure we can meet customer demand promptly. With a team of AAADM (American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers)- certified technicians, we ensure every installation meets the latest safety standards.”This commitment positions Horton Automatics of Ontario as a leader in accessibility-focused door automation across the province.Growing Demand for Accessibility SolutionsWalker notes that demand for accessibility solutions has steadily increased in Ontario.“We’re installing more and more accessibility-related projects every year,” he shared.The surge reflects growing awareness and the need for inclusive spaces in both public and private sectors.Delivering Impact Through Recent ProjectsOne standout project involved Niagara College, where the Horton Ontario team installed 18 door operators on classroom doors, significantly enhancing accessibility on its already inclusive campuses. This project emphasizes how automation can transform environments for individuals with disabilities.Addressing Challenges with ExpertiseUpgrading to accessible doors often comes with challenges, from retrofitting older buildings to managing spatial constraints. Horton’s diverse product range and experienced sales team tackle these challenges effectively.“Push button locations, for example, can be a challenge. We offer solutions like bollard posts, wireless push buttons , and other alternatives,” Walker explained. “For situations with limited headroom, we provide low-profile door operator applications.”This problem-solving mindset ensures clients can achieve compliance without compromising on functionality or design.Innovating for the FutureWalker expressed excitement about working with designers, architects, and end-users to bring cutting-edge door automation innovations to Ontario. Looking ahead, he envisions a future where accessibility is standard in all public and private buildings.“Automatic doors are our primary focus, and with over 40 years of experience, we are confident we can play a major role to meet the demand for full accessibility,” Walker affirmed.In Closing…As Ontario strives to meet its accessibility goals, Horton Automatics of Ontario remains a vital partner for creating more inclusive spaces. With a commitment to innovation, expertise, and customer-centric solutions, the company is addressing today’s needs while contributing to a more accessible future.

