Realbotix to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 5th

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realbotix (OTCQB: XBOTF | TSV-V:XBOT), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, today announced that Andrew Kiguel, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th, 2024.

DATE: December 5th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Yknp3z

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 5th and 6th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates human-like, socially intelligent robots that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for building robots with the most realistic human appearance on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

CONTACTS:

Realbotix

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@realbotix.ai

Telephone: 647-578-7490

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



