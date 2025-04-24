CRB Appoints Ken Olson as Chief Financial Officer

Kansas City, Missouri, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced the appointment of Ken Olson as Chief Financial Officer.

Olson brings more than 30 years of expertise in global financial management, risk oversight, and treasury operations. His extensive background includes senior roles at prominent organizations across a range of industries, making him exceptionally well-positioned to support CRB’s continued growth and operational excellence.

Olson most recently served as Senior Vice President and Deputy CFO at Maxeon Solar Technologies, leading global treasury, corporate finance and tax teams. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Granite Construction Incorporated. His leadership there drove key initiatives that improved financial performance and enhanced operational efficiency. His career also includes executive and senior leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, IBM, and ING Baring Securities.

“Ken’s deep experience in corporate finance and his understanding of large-scale engineering and construction firms will bring immediate value to our teams in North America and Europe,” said CRB President and CEO Vahid Ownjazayeri. “His leadership and financial acumen will be instrumental as we continue delivering world-class solutions to our clients and advancing our long-term vision.”

Olson holds an MBA in Financial Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics from the University of Washington. He is also a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), a Construction Risk Insurance Specialist and fluent in conversational Japanese, a skill he developed and applied during assignments in Tokyo with IBM and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“In an industry where precision and speed are everything, financial strategy must be as agile and disciplined as project execution," Olson says. "My role is to ensure that our financial operations are tightly aligned with our clients' evolving needs — enabling smart growth, empowering innovation, and reinforcing the trust our partners place in us to deliver world-class solutions, on time and on budget."

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 20 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

