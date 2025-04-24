Submit Release
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for 2025

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the “Company”) announced today that its net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $103,000, or 7.0%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income from loans, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $2,274,000 compared to approximately $2,573,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $299,000, or 11.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period over period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1,834,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $2,142,000 for the same period in 2024, and approximately $440,000 and $431,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 began with an optimistic consensus among the real estate investor community. However, due to the delays in the reduction of interest rates and global economic uncertainty, we now sense some concerns about the likelihood of an immediate recovery of the real estate market. Again, thanks to our low leverage, strict underwriting, and strong relationships with our borrowers, we believe that we remain well-positioned to navigate these challenges.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that it remains well-positioned to navigate market challenges, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to refinance our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       

Assets 		March 31, 2025
(unaudited) 		  December 31, 2024
                (audited)
Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees $ 63,672,278   $ 65,405,731
Interest and other fees receivable on loans   1,618,826     1,521,033
Cash        

  201,363     178,012
Cash – restricted   21,769     23,750
Other assets   119,642     62,080
Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net   140,836     154,039
Deferred financing costs, net   12,706     16,171
         Total assets $ 65,787,420   $ 67,360,816


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:      
Line of credit $ 14,825,735   $ 16,427,874
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of
$78,214 and $96,985, respectively)		  

5,921,786		    

5,903,015
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   194,801     232,236
Operating lease liability   153,571     167,119
Loan holdback   50,000     50,000
Dividends payable   1,315,445     1,315,445
Total liabilities   22,461,338     24,095,689


Commitments and contingencies		      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding		  
---		    
---
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares
authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding		  
11,757		    
11,757
Additional paid-in capital   45,565,207     45,561,941
Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 shares   (1,070,406)     (1,070,406)
Accumulated deficit   (1,180,476)     (1,238,165)
         Total stockholders’ equity   43,326,082     43,265,127
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

65,787,420		  

$

67,360,816




MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (unaudited)
 
  Three Months
Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
Revenue:    
Interest income from loans $1,833,914 $2,142,487
Origination fees   439,799   430,591
        Total revenue   2,273,713   2,573,078


Operating costs and expenses:		    
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs   451,365   690,589
Referral fees   144   500
General and administrative expenses   453,570   410,278
         Total operating costs and expenses   905,079   1,101,367
     
Income from operations   1,368,634   1,471,711
Other income   4,500   4,500
Net income $1,373,134 $1,476,211
     
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:    
--Basic $0.12 $0.13
--Diluted $0.12 $0.13
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:    
--Basic   11,438,651   11,438,673
--Diluted   11,438,651   11,438,673



 
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)
 
 
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
  Common Shares Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated
Deficit		 Totals
           
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2025 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,561,941 318,407 $(1,070,406) $(1,238,165) $43,265,127  
Non-cash compensation      3,266         3,266  
Dividends declared and payable             (1,315,445)     (1,315,445)  
Net income .           1,373,134     1,373,134  
Balance, March 31, 2025 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,565,207 318,407 $(1,070,406) $(1,180,476) $43,326,082  


FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
  Common Shares Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated
Deficit		 Totals
           
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2024 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,548,876 316,407 $(1,060,606) $(1,567,321) $42,932,706
Non-cash compensation      3,266        3,266 
Purchase of treasury shares       2,000  (9,800)    (9,800)
Dividends declared and payable             (1,315,445)    
Net income .           1,476,211    1,476,211 
Balance, March 31, 2024 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,552,142 318,407 $(1,070,406) $(1,406,555) $43,086,938 



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months
Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $ 1,373,134 $ 1,476,211
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities -		    
Amortization of deferred financing costs   22,237   21,954
Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability   (345)   121
Depreciation   1,390   1,055
Non-cash compensation expense   3,266   3,266
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Interest and other fees receivable on loans   (110,915)   (231,202)
Other assets   (58,952)   (35,153)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (37,435)   (31,600)
Deferred origination and other fees   (11,437)   (63,996)
Net cash provided by operating activities   1,180,943   1,140,656
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Issuance of short-term loans   (10,940,040)   (9,538,000)
Collections received from loans   12,698,051   10,102,525
Net cash provided by investing activities   1,758,011   564,525
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayment of line of credit, net   (1,602,139)   (1,701,661)
Dividend paid   (1,315,445)   (1,287,073)
Purchase of treasury shares   ---   (9,800
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,917,584)   (2,998,534)
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash   21,370   (1,293,353)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1)   201,762   1,691,995
Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2) $ 223,132 $ 398,642


Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:    
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 437,993 $ 667,488
Cash paid during the period for operating leases $ 15,991 $ 16,370
     
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:    
Dividend declared and payable $ 1,315,445 $ 1,315,445
     
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:    
Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable $ 13,122 $ 112,271


(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
(2) At March 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $21,769 and $311,545, respectively, of restricted cash.


SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.  


