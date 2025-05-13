CYBER RANGES at NATO Edge 24

NATO Edge is brought by NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency)

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NATO Edge fosters a collaborative environment where NATO and industry can work together to address current and future challenges, providing a platform for NATO to leverage the expertise and innovation from the private sector, so that industry can help shape NATO’s future.

In Tampa, FL NATO explored current and future operational challenges driven by technological innovation, the cutting-edge technologies such as CYBER RANGES that will impact the future of the Alliance, and the strategic partnerships that will drive our collective security forward, making us more resilient.

NATO Edge is brought by NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency), who are NATO’s technology and cyber hub. NCIA are a team of over 3,000 civilian and military experts working together to connect all corners of NATO and maintain its edge.

NCIA enable NATO’s mission by providing digital solutions and resilient communication and information services for seamless connectivity among Allied and Partner Nations.

CYBER RANGES are willing to contribute to NATO’s Digital Transformation, collaborating in the delivery of next-gen cyber-range-powered, capability-building solutions and expertise – e.g., through the TRYZUB cyberdrill attack emulations in public-private partnership with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine https://lnkd.in/daBAhsHK or together with such industry solution partners as CounterCraft​​ – ultimately to enable the cyber preparedness of our Nations and Armed Forces for effective multi-domain operations and critical infrastructure protection.

Anthony Munns
CYBER RANGES LTD
About

CYBER RANGES delivers World-Class Cyber Security Training and Capability Development Exercises using Next-Generation Technology and Services for the Design, Delivery and Management of Simulation-Based, Deep-Dive Experiences in Cyber Security. CYBER RANGES is an official platform of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the delivery of national, regional, and global cyber drills.​ CYBER RANGES: Transform Your Cyber Security Capabilities Learn, train, test, measure and improve your own or your team’s cyber security competence and your organization’s resilience using our next-gen military-grade CYBER RANGES platform, technology and services. Training and Re-Skilling We specialize in training and re-skilling cyber security professionals all over the world using world-class, deep-dive, simulation technology. Experiential Style We provide you with the opportunity to gain and apply critical, hands-on competencies in life-like environments to build muscle memory. Real-World Scenarios Our cyber security experiences are delivered through real-world scenarios so that security operators and managers can deal with real threats.

CYBER RANGES

