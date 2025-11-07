TechNet Europe 2025 AFCEA International announce the upcoming Transatlantic Trio Cyber Defense eXercise (CDX)

Hosted by AFCEA, built in Ukraine and powered by CYBER RANGES, Trio CDX will be open to active-duty warfighters of NATO, EU and partner nations.

ROME, ITALY, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At TechNet Europe 2025 AFCEA International announced the upcoming Transatlantic Trio Cyber Defense eXercise (CDX) scheduled for December 2, 2025.

Taking place in conjunction with AFCEA’s TechNet Transatlantic conference, Transatlantic Trio CDX is a collaborative event that provides an opportunity for cyber operators to learn from one another.

Trio CDX will feature CYBER RANGES and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) and will offer participants a hands-on experience that showcases CYBER RANGES’ advanced synthetic platform as used by the SSSCIP / CERT Ukraine team to deliver a highly current and impactful transatlantic emulation of the cyberattacks that Ukraine repels on a daily basis.

The Trio CDX scenario is built on real-world tactics, techniques and procedures.

Trio CDX is designed to enhance the skills of cyber operators and strengthen the readiness of organizations operating in contested cyberspace environments.

Trio CDX will be held on December 2nd 2025 simultaneously at multiple locations.

Trio CDX is a unique transatlantic collaboration to share not just threat intelligence, but the full experience of defending against an attack.

U.S: Army Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh III (Ret.), Executive VP for National Defense & Security at AFCEA, confirms that “Today’s cybersecurity environment is increasingly complex and challenging, we cannot afford to tackle this issue in isolation. It is imperative that we come together, exercise, learn, and adapt for a more secure future.”

Ukrainian Air Force Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Potii, Head of SSSCIP, highlights that “Trio CDX isn’t just a drill. It’s a high-fidelity cyberattack simulation built to unfold, just like the real thing. Our experience is unique but valuable only when shared — this is a high-precision simulation of the real cyberattacks where teams from different continents work together in real-time.”

“At AFCEA, we’ve spent the past several years intentionally expanding our global footprint, curating our content and speaker lineup to attract those who are driving change” comments U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Black (Ret.) VP for Defense at AFCEA.

Italian Navy Rear Admiral Massimo Esposito (Ret.), VP and General Manager of AFCEA Europe, underlines that “In an increasingly interconnected and contested operational environment, cooperation is key to ensuring an effective response to evolving threats.”

Dr. Al Graziano, CEO for CYBER RANGES, concludes that “Trio CDX demonstrates how operational experience can be transformed into scalable, deep-dive, hands-on simulations to support future mission success and drive digital transformation across our forces.”

AFCEA, in collaboration with its chapters in Stuttgart, Kaiserslautern and Wiesbaden, proudly presents the third annual TechNet Transatlantic — a premier event uniting the U.S. Forces in Europe, NATO and partner nations to advance defense capabilities through innovation and collaboration.

AFCEA Transatlantic Trio CDX 2025 Cyberdrill will take place on December 2, 2025, in Frankfurt, DE · Kyiv, UA · San Antonio, TX, USA

For updates on Transatlantic Trio CDX refer to:

https://cyberranges.com/afcea-transatlantic-trio-exercise-2025/

AFCEA Transatlantic Trio CDX 2025 Cyberdrill

