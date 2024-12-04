AVI-SPL Appoints Global Head of ESG and Sustainability

The move aligns the company’s global growth with the increasing demand of global customers for synergistic sustainability programs.

We’re tuned into the voice of our global customers and our global workforce, and we heard loud and clear the need for creating sustainability practices that help achieve their sustainability goals.” — John Zettel, Chief Executive Officer, AVI-SPL

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVI-SPL, the leading provider of global digital enablement solutions, today announces Kelly Bousman's appointment to the newly created position of senior vice president of ESG and sustainability. An experienced company leader, Bousman shifts from directing AVI-SPL's global marketing strategy to owning the company's global Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy and operationalization.Bousman steps into her new leadership role at a pivotal time in the company's transformation, global expansion, and increasing global interest in corporate sustainability and ESG action. A recent TIME article highlighted AVI-SPL’s strategies for measurable environmental impact while furthering the company’s top-line growth goals. The inaugural AVI-SPL ESG Performance Report details the company’s ESG materiality analysis, goals, policies, and actions.“We’re tuned into the voice of our global customers and our global workforce, and we heard loud and clear the need for creating sustainability practices that could help them achieve their own sustainability goals,” states John Zettel, CEO. He adds, “From minimizing waste and carbon emissions to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, we’re committed to shaping a future where everyone thrives.”Bousman’s charter is to build connections across AVI-SPL’s stakeholders to create new value through sustainability and diversity practices. She chairs a committee of global AVI-SPL business leaders and steers cross-functional workstreams to achieve AVI-SPL’s ESG Blueprint milestones across a rolling three-year time horizon.To ensure ongoing alignment and progress, Bousman will interface regularly with customers, employees, suppliers, and industry partners to co-create sustainability business models. This includes co-chairing the AVIXA Sustainability Advisory Group starting in 2025.“At our core, AVI-SPL believes that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles aren’t just metrics. They’re the seeds of a more sustainable tomorrow for all – our customers, employees, suppliers, and partners,” says Kelly Bousman. “We apply the Triple Bottom Line framework to our sustainability strategy.”Bousman joined AVI-SPL in 1997 and has held various positions related to new business and market offerings, from e-commerce to customer marketing, preferred supplier engagement, and global brand strategy. This new role is an exciting opportunity for her to create new long-term, sustainable value for AVI-SPL.

