AVI-SPL Releases Inaugural ESG Report
Broad stakeholder input and transformative ambitions set the course for the Company’s environmental, social, and governance program.
Our vision is to help people work smarter and live better. ESG is a framework that enables us to achieve that vision and ensure long-term sustainability.”UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVI-SPL, the leading provider of digital enablement solutions globally, today publishes its first ESG Performance Report. As an in-depth overview of AVI-SPL’s environmental, social, and governance strategy, the report lays out the Company’s sustainable transformation through its materiality analysis, baseline performance, ambitions, and impact goals. The report also highlights vital achievements and stories from 2023 that set the stage for ongoing ESG success.
— John Zettel, Chief Executive Officer, AVI-SPL
“We see ESG as an essential path to sustainable growth. Our ESG strategy creates new value for our people, our company, our communities, and our planet,” says Kelly Bousman, senior vice president of marketing and ESG. “I’m thrilled to share our progress and plans for further impact."
The inaugural ESG Performance Report demonstrates the Company’s deepening commitment to sustainable business practices and a culture of transparency, innovation, and inclusivity. The report establishes AVI-SPL’s stakeholder-informed materiality topics and outlines its plans for improvement across these six crucial areas:
• Product lifecycle management
• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)
• Labor practices and employee engagement
• Cybersecurity
• Talent development
• Climate change
This is AVI-SPL’s first comprehensive look at how it integrates sustainability initiatives into its business strategy to create short- and long-term value. The report highlights how AVI-SPL has fortified its commitment to ESG by:
• Establishing ESG as a strategic priority and creating a new ESG Committee reporting to the CEO and supported by a cross-functional ESG Task Force to drive change and results
• Conducting two carbon inventories with a third-party provider to calculate its GHG emissions in the U.S. for 2022 and across its global locations for 2023
• Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by recruiting diverse candidates, and supporting all employees with a wealth of training and mentorship opportunities
• Expanding its Cybersecurity practice, routinely conducting simulations, and increasing employee engagement in its learning and development courses
• Founding a Global Supply Chain Optimization department to spearhead efficiencies that will translate to fuel and energy savings, and ultimately reducing carbon emissions
The AVI-SPL ESG Performance report is based on global best practices, aligns its initiatives with five of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and discloses metrics set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards (SASB) standards. A report appendix includes the Company’s 2023 Performance Data Tables and 2023 SASB Index.
To learn more about AVI-SPL’s ESG commitments, sustainability practices, and progress, please visit https://www.avispl.com/esg.
About AVI-SPL
AVI-SPL is a digital enablement solutions provider that transforms how people and technology connect to elevate experiences, create new value, and enable organizations to thrive and grow. We are the largest provider of collaboration technology solutions, which include our award-winning managed services. AVI-SPL’s highly-trained team works hand in hand with organizations worldwide – including over 86% of Fortune 100 companies – to strategize, design, deploy, manage, and support AV and UC solutions that are simple to use, scalable, serviceable, and measurable to ensure business objectives are achieved. Visit AVISPL.com to learn more, or connect with AVI-SPL on Twitter and LinkedIn.
