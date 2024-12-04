Azoteq appoints Iton as an independent design house with turnkey design and manufacturing solutions

Iton’s expertise will accelerate the product development process. Their expertise in MCU, radio, memory, IoT and embedded design creates a one-stop-shop for turnkey designs.” — Jean Viljoen, Azoteq CSO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq today announced the signing of Iton as an independent design house (IDH). This partnership marks a significant milestone in Azoteq’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and speeding up product development processes.

Founded in 2006, Iton has established itself as a leader in smart product design, research and development, and OEM/ODM services. Iton has a manufacturing facility covering 14,000 square meters, augmenting the design activity with full production capabilities.

Iton is focused on quality management and rapid delivery. Their dedication to improving product assembly processes aligns with Azoteq’s mission to provide exceptional, reliable products. As an IDH, Iton will leverage its extensive knowledge of sensor technologies and embedded systems to support Azoteq’s diverse range of products.

“Iton’s expertise will accelerate the product development process,” said Jean Viljoen, Chief Sales Officer at Azoteq. “Their expertise in MCU, radio, memory, IoT and embedded design creates a one-stop-shop for turnkey designs.”

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd:

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in sensor fusion, known for innovating multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. With over two decades of experience in capacitive sensing, Azoteq continues to expand its expertise into new areas, delivering cutting-edge solutions for a connected world. Azoteq operates design and manufacturing centers in South Africa, Asia and America, and a global network of sales offices and distributors.

IQ Switch®, ProxSense®, ProxFusion®, LightSense™, PowerSense®, WearMax™, TriggerMax™ and DYCAL™ are trademarks of Azoteq (Pty) Ltd.

About Iton

Iton is a leading independent design house specializing in smart product design, R&D, and OEM/ODM services. With a focus on innovation and quality, Iton is dedicated to advancing technologies for a connected world.

