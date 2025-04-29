Azoteq Strengthens U.S. Presence Through ClearComm Partnership

Azoteq Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in multi-sensor technologies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ClearComm Technical Sales, a specialized manufacturers' representative serving the Southeastern United States. This collaboration enhances Azoteq’s market reach and reinforces its commitment to delivering advanced sensor solutions to a broader customer base.

“ClearComm Technical Sales is excited to partner with Azoteq in the Southeastern U.S. to drive sales of Azoteq’s unique multi-sensor solutions,” said Ken Erickson, Sr. Field Sales Engineer / Principal at ClearComm. “We look forward to representing Azoteq’s best-in-class human interface and leading-edge sensor solutions to bring outstanding value to our broad customer base.”

ClearComm Technical Sales has built a strong reputation representing leading technology companies across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Their deep expertise in computing, communication, industrial, and consumer markets makes them an ideal partner for Azoteq’s continued expansion.

“ClearComm’s expertise and strong customer relationships will be instrumental in Azoteq’s growth across the Southeast U.S. Their experience aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge sensor solutions to the market,” said Jean Viljoen, Chief Sales Officer at Azoteq. With a focus on high-quality electronic components and semiconductors, ClearComm brings decades of experience in delivering innovative solutions and first-class service to its clients. Their market knowledge will accelerate the adoption of Azoteq’s technology in key industries. This partnership further reinforces Azoteq’s leadership in sensor fusion, delivering cutting-edge capacitive, inductive, haptic, and Hall-effect sensing technologies for a wide range of applications.

For more information, visit www.azoteq.com and www.clearcommsales.com.

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a global leader in sensor fusion technology. With over a decade of capacitive sensing expertise, Azoteq has expanded its portfolio to include multi-sensor solutions integrating capacitive, Hall-effect, infrared (IR), passive infrared (PIR), haptics, inductive, and ambient light sensing into a single IC. The company has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, with sales offices and distributors across Asia, Europe, and the United States.



