Experior Financial Group Inc. Pledges to Match Donations and Extends Giving Tuesday Fundraising Efforts

Giving Tuesday with Shine Foundation and Experior Financial Group

Due to disruptions caused by the Canada Post strike, Experior Financial Group is stepping in to help amplify its Giving Tuesday fundraising efforts with Shine.

The postal strike has greatly impacted this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign, but by extending the timeline and matching donations, we can help make up for lost ground and bring more dreams to life” — COO & President Lee-Ann Prickett

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Shine Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign faces challenges due to disruptions caused by the Canada Post strike, Experior Financial Group is stepping in to help amplify its fundraising efforts. Experior is extending Giving Tuesday for an additional week and pledging to match all donations up to $25,000 during this time, doubling the potential impact for young people in Canada living with severe disabilities.Shine Foundation provides life-changing experiences for children with significant physical challenges. Traditional mail campaigns, a vital part of its fundraising efforts, were disrupted this year due to the postal strike. Experior’s extended Giving Tuesday initiative seeks to ensure these challenges don’t hinder the foundation’s ability to deliver on its mission."Approximately one-third of all donations to the Shine Foundation are received during this time of year," stated Tiffany Houston, CEO of the Shine Foundation, at Experior’s Mission Freedom event on November 30th.“Shine’s work in creating dreams for children with severe disabilities is extraordinary, and we’re proud to support their efforts,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, President of Experior Financial Group. “The postal strike has greatly impacted this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign, but by extending the timeline and matching donations, we can help make up for lost ground and bring more dreams to life.”Experior Financial Group has demonstrated unwavering support for The Shine Foundation throughout the year, with contributions from initiatives such as agent and employee payroll deductions, a corporate donation presented at Experior’s Decade of Distinction convention, the inaugural Stride & Ride event, and CEO Jamie Prickett’s involvement in The Shine Foundation’s first annual sledge hockey tournament. This expanded Giving Tuesday campaign builds on these efforts, striving to amplify support during the holiday season.The company invites everyone to join in supporting this worthy cause to which Experior has committed to raise 1 million dollars over 5 years. Every dollar donated during this extended Giving Tuesday period will be matched by Experior, making each contribution twice as impactful.To donate or learn more, please visit Shine Foundation - Giving Tuesday About Experior Financial Group Inc Experior Financial Group is a leading financial services company with a strong commitment to excellence and integrity. Through its commitment, Experior strives to improve lives and foster brighter futures for those in need.

