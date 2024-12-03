Radim Pařík Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as Guest on 'Success Today' with Jack Canfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radim Pařík, best-selling author, President of the Association of Negotiators, and internationally renowned negotiation expert, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the United States. Radim appeared on the celebrated television program Success Today with guest host Jack Canfield, where he shared his expertise in negotiation, leadership, and empathetic communication.

Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and a globally acclaimed motivational speaker, spoke highly of Radim’s insights. “The conversations we have on Success Today are truly inspirational,” said Canfield. “Radim’s depth of knowledge and passion for helping others master the art of negotiation is empowering for leaders and individuals striving for success.”

Radim Pařík’s career spans international leadership, academia, and humanitarian advocacy. His ground-breaking book, Umění vyjednat cokoliv (The Art of Negotiating Anything), became the Czech Republic’s best-selling book on negotiation just five weeks after its release. He co-authored the Amazon best-seller Empathetic Leadership with master negotiator Chris Voss, further cementing his reputation as a thought leader in the field.

Radim’s expertise is not limited to the boardroom; he actively mentors the blind and deaf communities, supports children transitioning from orphanages, and provides negotiation training for top Czech and Slovak companies, security professionals, and politicians. His message of empathetic leadership and effective negotiation has transformed lives across the globe.

About Radim Pařík:

Radim Pařík is an internationally recognized negotiation expert, author, and leadership coach. As the President of the Association of Negotiators, he unites professionals across five countries on four continents. He is the founder of Fascinating Academy, co-owner of PR PARTNERS Advisory Group, and a prolific lecturer at European universities.

Radim’s academic achievements include an MSc, MBA, and a PhD in negotiation, alongside advanced certifications from Harvard, the Schranner Negotiation Institute, and IMD University. His negotiation techniques have been honed through mentorship from former FBI agents and specialized training programs, including those focusing on negotiation with kidnappers and terrorists.

Born in the Czech Republic, Radim’s leadership roles in the multinational Schwarz Group and his best-selling books, including The Art of Negotiating Anything and Empathetic Leadership, have made him one of the most cited negotiation experts in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. He is also a humanitarian ambassador, supporting marginalized communities and teaching them negotiation skills to empower their futures.

