November 2024 General Fund Receipts

Gross General Fund receipts for November 2024 totaled $587.8 million, a decrease of $159.5 million or 21.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Fiscal year-to-date, gross General Fund receipts totaled $4,314.1 million. This is a decrease of $67.6 million, or 1.5 percent compared to the same period last year. The estimate for fiscal year 2025 is a decrease of 4.1 percent. Access November 2024 General Funds Receipts Memo

