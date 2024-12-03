Premier Alan Winde and MEC Tertuis Simmers handover houses and title deeds in George, 4 Dec
Premier Winde and MEC Simmers to handover houses and title deeds in George ahead of festive season
On Wednesday, 04 December 2024, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and Provincial MEC of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers, will hand over houses and title deeds to beneficiaries of the Metro Grounds Housing Development in George.
The Metro Grounds Housing Development is the first project in South Africa where both housing units and title deeds are delivered on the same day.
This development is set to deliver over 630 housing opportunities, which includes Breaking New Ground and First Home Finance units, as well as Military Veteran Housing units.
Details
Date: Wednesday, 04 December 2024
Time: 10h00 – 12h00
Location: Metro Grounds Site, C/o Union Street & PW Botha Road, George
Premier Winde and MEC Simmers will be joined by leadership of George Municipality, including Executive Mayor, Jackie Von Brandis Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Jean Safers, and Ward Councillor Rita Gregory.
There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.
Media queries:
Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial MEC Tertuis Simmers
Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
082 431 0068 (m)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.