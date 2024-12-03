Premier Alan Winde and MEC Tertuis Simmers handover houses and title deeds in George, 4 Dec

Premier Winde and MEC Simmers to handover houses and title deeds in George ahead of festive season

On Wednesday, 04 December 2024, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and Provincial MEC of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers, will hand over houses and title deeds to beneficiaries of the Metro Grounds Housing Development in George.

The Metro Grounds Housing Development is the first project in South Africa where both housing units and title deeds are delivered on the same day.

This development is set to deliver over 630 housing opportunities, which includes Breaking New Ground and First Home Finance units, as well as Military Veteran Housing units.

Details

Date: Wednesday, 04 December 2024

Time: 10h00 – 12h00

Location: Metro Grounds Site, C/o Union Street & PW Botha Road, George

Premier Winde and MEC Simmers will be joined by leadership of George Municipality, including Executive Mayor, Jackie Von Brandis Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Jean Safers, and Ward Councillor Rita Gregory.

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.

