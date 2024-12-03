Creatio and Artal Group to Transform Financial Services in the Middle East with No-Code

The partnership will empower more financial institutions in Saudi Arabia to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate time-to-market

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Artal Group , a leading fintech company dedicated to delivering sustainable and innovative financial solutions across the Middle East. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of financial services in the region. It empowers them to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-market, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through Creatio’s AI-native no-code automation capabilities.Artal Group will integrate Creatio’s robust platform into its suite of financial cloud solutions, providing clients with a seamless, customizable, and scalable approach to automating their core business processes.“We at Artal are thrilled about this partnership with Creatio, which allows us to deliver advanced solutions that enhance efficiency and improve customer experiences in the financial sector. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and to developing financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of the regional market, “ said Mohammed Khabas Business development Manager at Artal Group.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“By combining our AI-native no-code automation platform with Artal’s regional finserv expertise, we are equipping financial institutions in the Middle East with next era tools to redefine their digital innovation capabilities and future-proof their operations,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About Artal GroupArtal Group is a leading Saudi provider of innovative financial solutions, specialized technical expertise, and advanced AI-driven services. With a commitment to empowering industrial and financial sectors across the region, Artal delivers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions tailored to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth.For more information, please visit artalgroup.sa

