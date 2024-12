Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Forecast to Surge to US$ 70.79 Bn Achieving a Remarkable 19.4% CAGR Forecast Period

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market

Progressions in sequencing technologies that enhance preciseness and lessen prices are a prominent factor driving the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market.

The growing existence of genetic illnesses is pushing the market forward.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 70.79 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.02 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ƒ๐๐€ ๐‘๐๐€ ๐’๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ?RNA are polymeric molecules comprising nucleotides, important in coding, decoding, regulation, and formulation of genes. In the central principle of molecular biology, the genetic details of DNA are deciphered into manifold duplication of messengers RNA, which is subsequently interpreted into proteins. It is the biological operation that permits cells to fabricate multiple protein molecules from a solitary gene at a given point in time.RNA specimens are normally splintered to a particular size gamut if one is researching the entire transcriptome or presenting mRNA sequencing. This is because of sequencing scrutiny length restrictions on prevalent NGS platforms. The growing demand for customized medicines is impacting the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market growth favorably.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐“๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ƒ๐๐€ ๐‘๐๐€ ๐’๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ?Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Roche Sequencing Solutions, QIAGEN, Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, BGI Genomics, Genomatix Software, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some of the leading players in the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market. The market aggression is influenced by fierce contention amidst the contenders, each struggling to advance more precise and economical sequencing conditions. This contention pushes the technological progressions, causing enhanced presentation and decreased prices of sequencing services.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข In August 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific initiated a contemporary software suite outlined to smooth data analysis and enhance the translation of sequencing outcomes, mirroring its allegiance to progressing genomic research and clinical diagnostics.โ€ข In July 2024, Illumina declared the instigation of its contemporary sequencing tool, the NovaSeq 6000, which aims to improve the productivity and preciseness of genomic sequencing.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?โ€ข Growing Acquisition of NGS Technologies: The growing acquisition of next-generation sequencing technologies, augmentation of research in oncology and scarce illnesses, and the combination of sequencing data with alternate omics data to improve diagnostic and therapeutic programs are anticipated to surface as critical future trends in the market.โ€ข Speedy Processing of Sequences: Progressions such as the advancement of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform improve the momentum, preciseness, and economy of sequencing. Firms such as Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific instigated elevated output sequencers that can process innumerable DNA RNA sequences speedily. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on targeted DNA RNA sequencing market sales.โ€ข Combining with Alternate Omics Data: The amalgamation of targeted DNA/RNA sequencing data with alternate omics data, such as proteomics and metabolomics, is surfacing as a notable trend. This multi-omics perspective offers a complete view of molecular apparatus elemental illnesses and eases more precise diagnostics and cure programs.๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?โ€ข North America: North America accounted for the largest targeted DNA RNA sequencing market share. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to its progressive healthcare framework, elevated research investment, and notable funding in genomics and biotechnology. The region profits from the existence of spearheading sequencing technology firms, strong educational and clinical research potential, and an entrenched healthcare system that reinforces inventive genetic research and customized medicines.โ€ข Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to notable funding in research and development and a robust concentration on precision medicine.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐‡๐จ๐ฐ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง๐ž?By Type Outlook:โ€ข RNA-Basedโ€ข DNA-BasedBy Method Outlook:โ€ข Exome Sequencingโ€ข Enrichment Sequencingโ€ข Amplicon Sequencingโ€ข OthersBy Workflow Outlook:โ€ข Pre-sequencingโ€ข Sequencingโ€ข Data AnalysisBy End User Outlook:โ€ข Academic Researchโ€ข Hospitals & Clinicsโ€ข Pharma & Biotech Entitiesโ€ข OthersBy Regional Outlook:โ€ข North Americao USo Canadaโ€ข Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africaโ€ข Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:How much is the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market?The market size was valued at USD 12.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 70.79 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.Based on type, which segment held the larger share of the market?The DNA-based sequencing segment accounted for a larger share of the global market.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market:Needle Holder Market:Digital X-Ray Market:Injection Pen Market:Enteric Empty Capsules Market:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMRโ€™s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMRโ€™s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMRโ€™s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMRโ€™s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.