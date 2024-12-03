Mahana Fresh Celebrates Columbia Grand Opening on Dec. 7

Win a Year's Worth of Free Mahana Fresh and More Exclusive Offers

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mahana Fresh , the fast-casual restaurant concept that believes a good mood starts with good food, is bringing their positive vibes to Maryland with their newest location. The Columbia Mahana Fresh is celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, November 7, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The first 24 guests to visit the restaurant located at 9851 Broken Land Pkwy ste 200 will receive a Free Mahana Bowl. Plus, the new store is serving up $5 Teriyaki Tiki Bowls all day and guests may enter for a chance to win Free Mahana Fresh for a Year.“We've seen firsthand how Mahana Fresh brings people together with its fresh and healthy food options. Columbia’s dynamic and growing market provides the perfect setting for Mahana Fresh to flourish in the local community,” said Vijay Patel, owner of the Columbia Mahana Fresh. “Conscious eating is important to us. The convenient bowl-style concept paired with healthy ingredients make the perfect recipe for clean living and that’s what drew us to Mahana".Mahana Fresh's gluten free menu thrives on the build-your-own-bowl model and allows diners to choose their base, protein, toppings and sauces in addition to chef inspired creations. The Mahana menu even has a few dessert bite options including zucchini brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and snickerdoodles — all gluten-free.The Columbia Mahana Fresh will be open Monday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. The 1,490 sq. ft. location offers dine-in, pickup, delivery through third-party partners, and catering.For additional information about Mahana Fresh, including their menu and locations, visit www. MahanaFresh.com or contact the Columbia Mahana Fresh at 443-288-1549.*Free Mahana Fresh for a Year equals one free bowl per month for 12 months.*Available while supplies last.About Mahana FreshHeadquartered in Sarasota, FL, Mahana Fresh follows the build-a-bowl QSR concept with all gluten-free menu items. The company, which started in 2019, believes that a good mood starts with good food, and everyone has a place at the table when it comes to conscious eating. With recipes developed by world class chefs featuring healthy protein choices and amazing vegetables, Mahana Fresh has something for everyone to Eat Well, Live Better.Mahana Fresh is currently in its expansion period with restaurants in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Virginia, Texas, New Jersey, and North Carolina. Each restaurant design channels Hawaiian culture with bright, tropical colors delivering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.For more information, visit MahanaFresh.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.For franchise information please visit mahanafresh.com/franchise

