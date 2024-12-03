The King: Börje Salming - from a fatherless childhood by the arctic circle, to triumphs on ice with Toronto Maple Leafs

Börje Salming in Torontio Maple Leafs jersey Book cover image

New autobiography, told in his own words, with the help of acclaimed Swedish sport journalist Ola Liljedahl

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hockey fans and history enthusiasts alike will be excited about the upcoming release of "The King - The Story of Börje Salming," the highly anticipated autobiography of NHL pioneer Börje Salming. This engaging book provides an intimate, first-hand account of Salming's remarkable life and career, presented in his own words.In this candid memoir, co-written with acclaimed Swedish journalist Ola Liljedahl, Salming takes readers on a personal journey from the iron ore mines of Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost city, to the bright lights of Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. With characteristic humility and humor, he shares his experiences as an unheralded 22-year-old rookie who became one of the NHL’s most dominant defensemen in the 1970s and 80s.Salming’s vivid storytelling brings to life pivotal moments in his career, including his arrival in Toronto, his rapid ascent to fan-favorite status as "The King," and the unforgettable five-minute standing ovation he received during the 1976 Canada Cup. He reflects on his impressive NHL career, which includes 787 points in 1,148 games and six All-Star team selections, offering unique insights into the challenges and triumphs he faced along the way.The book concludes with Börje’s brother, Stig, reflecting on the final period of Börje’s life. It portrays the journey of two brothers who grew up without a father, learned to play hockey, and found a way to move forward through the beautiful yet challenging sport.In addition to his accomplishments on the ice, Salming explores his role as a pioneer for European players in the NHL. He shares the challenges he faced, the stereotypes he broke, and the opportunities he created for future generations of international stars. The book includes Salming's insights on the evolution of the game and his lasting impact on professional hockey."The King: The Story of Börje Salming" features testimonials from teammates, coaches, and the European stars who were inspired by his legacy. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in the global influence of the NHL and the power of perseverance in achieving dreams.It will be available in trade paperback, audiobook, and e-book formats starting December 5th through streaming services and online retailers.For more information about the book and the CAN/US release:Ola Liljedahl, the author conveying Börjes story, +46705619124, ola@ordklotet.x.seRickard Lundberg, CEO at the international publisher Aniara, press@aniara.one,Tobias Nielsén, CEO at the original Swedish publisher Volante, press@volante.seTo request a review copy, please contact:Elisabeth Pollak, press@aniara.oneNote to Editors:"The King - The Story of Börje Salming:" is published by Aniara, 2024/2025Original title: “Legenden Börje Salming” published by Volante 2023.Volante is a Swedish publisher dedicated to non-fiction literature that inspires and educates. With a focus on personal development, business, and society, Volante has been at the forefront of bringing impactful ideas to Swedish readers since its founding in 2008.Aniara makes stories travel. Founded in 2024 Aniara is helping authors and IP-owners reach a global audience by translating, producing and distributing published books in seven languages to 14 markets.For more information about Volante and Aniara, please visit www.volante.se and www.aniara.one 10% of the proceeds from the book will be donated to the Börje Salming ALS Foundation.

