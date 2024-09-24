From Swedish Bestseller to International Star: Dexter Olsson's Worldwide Journey Begins

The cover of Dexter Olsson Michael Wiander - the author

Swedish startup Aniara signs author Michael Wiander to bring Dexter Olssons adventures to 14 markets. In Sweden his books have surpassed 40 000 sold copies.

I would likely not have written a children’s book if it wasn’t for my daughter.” — Michael Wiander

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aniara just signed an agreement with Swedish author Michael Wiander to take his immensely popular children’s book character Dexter Olsson to a global audience.Dexter is a children’s book character whose adventures have captured thousands of young readers in Sweden. 40.000 sold copies plus 35.000 in library circulation and 2 000 reader reviews with an average rating of 4.1 out of 5, speaks a clear language: Dexter has been a huge success on the Swedish market.Just like the birth of another popular and classic kids' book character Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren, it all started with Michael's daughter.»I began writing the book to my nine year old daughter more than 20 years ago. I would likely not have written a children’s book if it wasn’t for her. She wanted a ‘lengthy, ongoing series with no monsters’. We bought her Harry Potter but she didn’t like it, perhaps because it was too difficult to understand and a bit too scary.«He got his inspiration from the French television series ‘Once Upon a time’, to create the stories about Dexter whose grandpa is an inventor and a secret agent. A secret space in the attic takes a central role in the stories.»I wanted to incorporate facts, action, humor and exploration in an adventure that would span the world and never become dull.«That vision is the key behind the storytelling and its success with the young audience, an audience with a declining interest in books. And the story continues exactly like his daughter wished for: with several adventures of Dexter planned ahead.Aniara is now beginning the task of taking Dexter to 14 countries in seven languages to start with. Both in print, e-book and audio.»We are humbled and proud that Michael choose to work with us on this thrilling and important task to make Dexter Olsson meet young readers across the world. Especially since Dexters fantastic adventures spans across the world... and space.«Says Rickard Lundberg, Founder and CEO of Aniara.The first three books about the adventures of Dexter Olsson are set to be published in Spanish, English and Danish in early 2025, and then in additional languages by summer 2025.ABOUT ANIARA:Aniara is a Swedish startup that challenges the book industry through a service that lets authors take control of their foreign rights, through smarter production processes, great-quality translations - through a six-step language model - and distribution to 14 markets. Aniara can offer the authors up to five times their revenue on foreign sales. Aniara has been live four months, already contracted authors from Spain, Norway, Denmark, Argentina, USA and Sweden.For more information and questions, reach out to Michael Wiander, +46 70 203 22 32, info@michaelwiander.com, the author of the stories about Dexter Olsson or Rickard Lundberg, CEO of Aniara, rickard@aniara.one

