TECHSTARS WASHINGTON DC POWERED BY J.P. MORGAN TO HOST DEMO DAY FEATURING A PORTFOLIO OF TWENTY GLOBAL TECH COMPANIES

The global cohort will showcase tech solutions targeting innovation within legacy industries; TED Speaker Marcus Bullock to make keynote address

While talent is distributed equally, opportunity is not. It’s about changing the entire ecosystem. Backing diverse founders leads to a reinvestment in our communities and expands access for others.” — Adam Phillips

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techstars Washington DC powered by J.P. Morgan will host Demo Day on Thursday, December 5, 2024 - 5:00pm at The George Washington University Jack Morton Auditorium. The event will feature twenty diverse portfolio companies that will showcase tech solutions improving efficiency in legacy industries traditionally untouched by innovation. A prime list of investors, tech stakeholders and city officials will be present.Representing ten countries, the distinct DC cohort is driving tech transformation globally and creating scalable solutions in countries spanning Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Australia, France, St. Lucia, Mexico, Canada and several U.S. cities. The accelerator is advancing a breakthrough in “cyclical innovation” that aims to unlock new revenue streams, redefine market dynamics, and leverage technology for long-term growth.The keynote address will feature entrepreneur, justice reform advocate and TED speaker Marcus Bullock. An inaugural cohort member of Techstars Anywhere, Bullock launched a construction business following his prison release that grew to employ a workforce of returning citizens and Flikshop, Inc., a software company that builds tools to help those incarcerated stay connected to their families and community.Research from Kauffman Fellows shows that ethnically diverse founding teams deliver 30% higher returns to investors compared to others, highlighting the significant business advantage of diversity in tech and accelerating diverse founders who are driving a new era of growth and innovation by providing equitable access. Techstars DC Managing Director, Adam Phillips states, ”While talent is distributed equally, opportunity is not. It’s about changing the entire ecosystem. Backing diverse founders leads to a reinvestment in their communities and expanding access for others. This program represents Techstars and J.P. Morgan’s belief that diversity and inclusion are the catalysts of innovation and growth.”Techstars is a global startup accelerator and venture capital firm that provides access to capital, mentorship and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs. Designed to provide equitable access for founders of all backgrounds, the accelerator focuses on startups that can benefit from the unique strengths of DC’s innovation and startup ecosystem. Through the investment of leading global financial services firm J.P. Morgan and community partnerships, the accelerator program provides access for founders often underfunded by traditional venture capital.2024 TECHSTARS WASHINGTON DC ACCELERATOR POWERED BY J.P. MORGANAPEXLOADSCEO: Charles ThuoHQ: Nairobi, KenyaGUSTOMARKETCEO: Franco MoraHQ: Ithaca, NYDISCREPANCYCEO: Lisen KaciHQ: Toronto, CanadaCARGOPLUG LOGISTICSCEO: Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, Ujama AkpataHQ: Lagos, NigeriaODAPTOSCEO: Felipe RestrepoHQ: Montpellier, FrancePAIRGAPCEO: Nikki MerkersonHQ: New York, NYWeRADIATECEO: Sashti BalasundaramHQ: Rochester, NYREXIALCEO: Aéko OngodiaHQ: Kampala, UgandaMUSACEO: Tando MatandaHQ: Sydney, Australia/ New York, NYTIMECREDITCEO: Ndonga SagniaHQ: Boston, MATERRALYTIQCEO: Alexander PfeifferHQ: Austin, TXINSTANT CAR FIXCEO: Gaurav GuptaHQ: Dulles, VAUTOPIA GLOBAL WELLNESSCEO: Naya F. PowellHQ: Durham, NCLYFPLUSCEO: William Andrew MdumaHQ: Dar es Salaam, TanzaniaLOGRACEO: Ianis DefendiniHQ: MexicoHILLTOPCEO: Aubrey Cox OttensteinHQ: Washington, DCRIFBIDCEO: Keeghan PatrickHQ: Castries, Saint LuciaGOODSZILLACEO: Toju OgbeideHQ: Toronto, CanadaMELAGEN LABSCEO: Muhammad HunainHQ: San Francisco, CASPORTSMARKITCEO: David Gibson Jr.HQ: Washington, DCClick for a complete list of 2024 Techstars Washington, DC portfolio company descriptions and founder, keynote and cohort photos . For preliminary or pre/post interviews or event coverage, reach Hope Allen - Living Hope Co. - 646-504-1191 - info@livinghopeco.com. Press check-in is at 4:30pm. For more information on Techstars DC , visit www.techstars.com/accelerators/dc-jp-morgan

