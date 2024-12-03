TECHSTARS WASHINGTON DC POWERED BY J.P. MORGAN TO HOST DEMO DAY FEATURING A PORTFOLIO OF TWENTY GLOBAL TECH COMPANIES
The global cohort will showcase tech solutions targeting innovation within legacy industries; TED Speaker Marcus Bullock to make keynote address
Representing ten countries, the distinct DC cohort is driving tech transformation globally and creating scalable solutions in countries spanning Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Australia, France, St. Lucia, Mexico, Canada and several U.S. cities. The accelerator is advancing a breakthrough in “cyclical innovation” that aims to unlock new revenue streams, redefine market dynamics, and leverage technology for long-term growth.
The keynote address will feature entrepreneur, justice reform advocate and TED speaker Marcus Bullock. An inaugural cohort member of Techstars Anywhere, Bullock launched a construction business following his prison release that grew to employ a workforce of returning citizens and Flikshop, Inc., a software company that builds tools to help those incarcerated stay connected to their families and community.
Research from Kauffman Fellows shows that ethnically diverse founding teams deliver 30% higher returns to investors compared to others, highlighting the significant business advantage of diversity in tech and accelerating diverse founders who are driving a new era of growth and innovation by providing equitable access. Techstars DC Managing Director, Adam Phillips states, ”While talent is distributed equally, opportunity is not. It’s about changing the entire ecosystem. Backing diverse founders leads to a reinvestment in their communities and expanding access for others. This program represents Techstars and J.P. Morgan’s belief that diversity and inclusion are the catalysts of innovation and growth.”
Techstars is a global startup accelerator and venture capital firm that provides access to capital, mentorship and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs. Designed to provide equitable access for founders of all backgrounds, the accelerator focuses on startups that can benefit from the unique strengths of DC’s innovation and startup ecosystem. Through the investment of leading global financial services firm J.P. Morgan and community partnerships, the accelerator program provides access for founders often underfunded by traditional venture capital.
2024 TECHSTARS WASHINGTON DC ACCELERATOR POWERED BY J.P. MORGAN
APEXLOADS
CEO: Charles Thuo
HQ: Nairobi, Kenya
GUSTOMARKET
CEO: Franco Mora
HQ: Ithaca, NY
DISCREPANCY
CEO: Lisen Kaci
HQ: Toronto, Canada
CARGOPLUG LOGISTICS
CEO: Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, Ujama Akpata
HQ: Lagos, Nigeria
ODAPTOS
CEO: Felipe Restrepo
HQ: Montpellier, France
PAIRGAP
CEO: Nikki Merkerson
HQ: New York, NY
WeRADIATE
CEO: Sashti Balasundaram
HQ: Rochester, NY
REXIAL
CEO: Aéko Ongodia
HQ: Kampala, Uganda
MUSA
CEO: Tando Matanda
HQ: Sydney, Australia/ New York, NY
TIMECREDIT
CEO: Ndonga Sagnia
HQ: Boston, MA
TERRALYTIQ
CEO: Alexander Pfeiffer
HQ: Austin, TX
INSTANT CAR FIX
CEO: Gaurav Gupta
HQ: Dulles, VA
UTOPIA GLOBAL WELLNESS
CEO: Naya F. Powell
HQ: Durham, NC
LYFPLUS
CEO: William Andrew Mduma
HQ: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
LOGRA
CEO: Ianis Defendini
HQ: Mexico
HILLTOP
CEO: Aubrey Cox Ottenstein
HQ: Washington, DC
RIFBID
CEO: Keeghan Patrick
HQ: Castries, Saint Lucia
GOODSZILLA
CEO: Toju Ogbeide
HQ: Toronto, Canada
MELAGEN LABS
CEO: Muhammad Hunain
HQ: San Francisco, CA
SPORTSMARKIT
CEO: David Gibson Jr.
HQ: Washington, DC
Click for a complete list of 2024 Techstars Washington, DC portfolio company descriptions and founder, keynote and cohort photos. For preliminary or pre/post interviews or event coverage, reach Hope Allen - Living Hope Co. - 646-504-1191 - info@livinghopeco.com. Press check-in is at 4:30pm. For more information on Techstars DC, visit www.techstars.com/accelerators/dc-jp-morgan
Hope Allen
Living Hope Co.
+1 646-504-1191
info@livinghopeco.com
