Techstars Washington DC Powered by J.P. Morgan Accelerator Announces New Tech Companies Reshaping Legacy Industries

2024 Techstars Washington DC Class

Accelerator To Drive Equitable Access to Funding and Transform Traditional Industries Through Emerging Technologies

While talent is distributed equally, opportunity is not. It’s about changing the entire ecosystem. Backing diverse founders leads to a reinvestment in their communities and expanding access for others” — Managing Director, Adam Phillips

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global startup accelerator, Techstars Washington DC Powered by J.P. Morgan announces its new cohort of twenty innovative companies aimed at reshaping legacy industries. The program provides equitable access to funding for disruptive tech startups that are revitalizing and transforming established industries. While integrating technologies into key sectors such as banking, logistics, healthcare, security, and energy; the accelerator is advancing a breakthrough in “cyclical innovation” that unlocks new revenue streams, redefines market dynamics, and leverages technology for long-term growth.The cohort draws its global portfolio from ten countries, with notable representation from four African nations (Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria), Australia, France, St. Lucia, Mexico, Canada and several U.S.-based companies. The distinct class is assembled around a mission to drive tech transformation by creating scalable solutions and improving efficiency in sectors traditionally untouched by innovation using AI, data, science and more.Techstars Washington DC Powered By J.P. Morgan will focus on providing equitable access to funding and a world-class mentorship network of expert industry leaders, investors and prospective partners. While iterating business models and refining brand vision, the founders will also engage in the unique strengths of DC’s innovation and startup ecosystem.The accelerator, led by Managing Director, Adam Phillips is especially committed to dismantling institutional, structural and systematic barriers that limit opportunities for communities often underfunded by traditional venture capital. ”While talent is distributed equally, opportunity is not. It’s about changing the entire ecosystem. Backing diverse founders leads to a reinvestment in their communities and expanding access for others. This program represents Techstars and J.P. Morgan’s belief that diversity and inclusion are the catalysts of innovation and growth” states Managing Director, Adam Phillips.Now underway, Techstars Washington DC is fostering the future landscape of traditional markets and driving a new era of growth and innovation. The accelerator will culminate with a Demo Day showcase event in Washington, DC on December 5, 2024 with the goal of founders securing further partnerships to scale their innovations.About TechstarsTechstars is a global investment business that provides access to capital, mentorship, and customized programs designed to help entrepreneurs succeed. With a worldwide network of experienced mentors and investors, Techstars accelerates the growth of startups by offering them the resources they need to scale and thrive.The complete Techstars DC 2024 Class Portfolio is located HERE. For pre and post event story coverage, contact via livinghopeco.com or more info on Techstars DC, visit www.techstars.com/accelerators/dc-jp-morgan

