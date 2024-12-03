Finalrentals Expands into Canada and the Pacific Northwest, Launching Services in Vancouver, Calgary, and Seattle

Finalrentals North America/Canada debut Dubbed the Uber of car rentals, Finalrentals is an online platform that connects customers with local car rental companies across the world.

VANCOUVER, CALGARY, SEATTLE, CANADA, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finalrentals, the world’s fastest-growing car rental network, proudly announces its entry into North America with a landmark expansion into Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Starting today, travellers can access seamless car rental services at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC), and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

This milestone marks Finalrentals’ strategic move into one of the world’s most dynamic mobility markets, reinforcing its position as a global leader in car rental innovation.

The expansion into Vancouver, Calgary, and Seattle underscores Finalrentals’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge, customer-centric car rental solutions. These cities—renowned for their stunning natural landscapes, bustling tourism, and vibrant economic activity—serve as ideal gateways for the company’s North American debut.

"Entering North America, starting with Canada and the Pacific Northwest, is a defining moment in our mission to become the world’s leading car rental network," said Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Finalrentals. "Vancouver, Calgary, and Seattle are key destinations for leisure and business travellers, known for their connectivity and cultural significance. By partnering with Alan Braun, we’re setting the stage for an innovative and convenient car rental experience that raises the bar across the industry."

Finalrentals’ North American operations will be led by Alan Braun, a highly experienced leader in the mobility industry. His extensive local knowledge and industry expertise will play a pivotal role in ensuring Finalrentals’ solutions resonate with the expectations of Canadian and American travellers.

"Finalrentals’ vision of blending technology with personalised service is perfectly suited to the needs of travellers in Canada and the Pacific Northwest," said Alan Braun, the new partner for Vancouver, Calgary, and Seattle. "These regions are gateways to incredible adventures, from the Rockies to the Pacific coastline. I’m thrilled to collaborate with Finalrentals to bring their innovative approach to these vibrant markets."

Finalrentals’ proprietary platform simplifies car rental bookings by connecting travellers with local providers, offering tailored solutions and competitive rates. With demand for car rentals surging across North America, Finalrentals is poised to meet the needs of today’s digital-first, experience-driven consumers.

