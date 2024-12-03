Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

What impact are companies like Daiichi Sankyo, Prokidney, AstraZeneca, and Palatin having on the evolution of the Diabetic Kidney Disease market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report:

The total market size for Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) in the 7MM was approximately USD 6.5 billion in 2023, with projected growth during the forecast period (2024–2034).

The prevalent cases of diabetes in the 7MM totaled approximately 82K cases in 2023 and are expected to rise during the forecast period.

The total prevalent cases of DKD in the 7MM were around 33K cases in 2023, with a projected increase by 2034.

Among the 7MM, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DKD, accounting for about 45% of the total cases in 2023.

In May 2023, Reata Pharmaceuticals terminated the FALCON and EAGLE clinical trials of bardoxolone methyl, as no safety issues were identified by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies: Daiichi Sankyo, Prokidney, AstraZeneca, Palatin, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, Mineralys Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Inversago Pharma, and others.

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies: REACT, Esaxerenone, SER150, Atrasentan, Zibotentan, BI 690517 ± empagliflozin, Lorundrostat ± Dapagliflozin, VYLEESI, INV-202, BAY1142524, and others.

The DKD market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence and awareness, with the launch of multiple-stage therapies significantly shaping market dynamic

Diabetic Kidney Disease Overview

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), or diabetic nephropathy, is a condition marked by persistent albuminuria and a gradual decline in kidney function, often linked to hypertension and increased cardiovascular risks. The primary cause is hyperglycemia, though other factors may contribute. In the early stages, symptoms may not be present, but as kidney function worsens, toxic waste builds up, leading to nausea, loss of appetite, weight gain from fluid retention, and hiccups. If untreated, DKD can result in heart failure and fluid buildup in the lungs.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Kidney Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total prevalent cases of diabetes

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetes

Total prevalent cases of DKD, age-specific cases of DKD

Stage-specific cases of DKD

Diabetic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Kidney Disease market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the market uptake of Diabetic Kidney Disease by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies

REACT: PROKIDNEY

Esaxerenone: AstraZeneca

SER150: Serodus

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

Zibotentan + dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

BI 690517 ± empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim

Lorundrostat ± Dapagliflozin: Mineralys Therapeutics

VYLEESI: Palatin

INV-202: INVERSAGO PHARMA

BAY1142524: Bayer.

Scope of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies: Daiichi Sankyo, Prokidney, AstraZeneca, Palatin, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, Mineralys Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Inversago Pharma, and others.

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies: REACT, Esaxerenone, SER150, Atrasentan, Zibotentan, BI 690517 ± empagliflozin, Lorundrostat ± Dapagliflozin, VYLEESI, INV-202, BAY1142524, and others.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Kidney Disease current marketed and Diabetic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Diabetic Kidney Disease market drivers and Diabetic Kidney Disease market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

