Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

What impact are companies like Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, and United Therapeutics having on the evolution of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report:

The total Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) treatment market size in the 7MM was approximately USD ~5 billion in 2022, with expected growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, the US had nearly 51K prevalent cases of PAH, with approximately 30K diagnosed prevalent cases, expected to increase during the study period.

The highest number of PAH cases in the US was observed in the >75 age group (around 11K cases), while the lowest was in the 18-25 age group (about 501 cases).

In 2022, the prevalence of gender-specific diagnoses in the US was approximately 23K females and 7K males.

The distribution of PAH cases in the US by class in 2022 included 2K cases of class I, 10K of class II, 15K of class III, and 2,162 of class IV.

The highest number of PAH cases in the US were from idiopathic/heritable pulmonary arterial hypertension (13K cases), while the lowest was from pulmonary veno-occlusive disease (163 cases).

In October 2024, the European Commission approved YUVANCI (macitentan + tadalafil) as a long-term treatment for PAH in adult patients.

In August 2024, the European Commission approved WINREVAIR™ (sotatercept) for use in combination with other therapies for treating PAH in adults with WHO Functional Class II to III.

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies: Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, United Therapeutics, Liquidia Technologies, Tenax Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio, Pharmosa Biopharm, Aerovate Therapeutics, Insmed, Novartis, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma (Enzyvant Therapeutics), Cereno Scientific, AstraZeneca, and others.

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies: KER-012, Ralinepag, Vardenafil, Treprostinil, Sotatercept, GB002, and others.

The PAH market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence and awareness. The launch of new multi-stage therapies will reshape market dynamics.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare and progressive condition characterized by high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries without an obvious cause. Defined by the 6th World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension, PAH is diagnosed when the mean pulmonary artery pressure exceeds 20 mm Hg, the pulmonary artery wedge pressure is ≤15 mm Hg, and pulmonary vascular resistance is ≥3 Wood units. The World Health Organization classifies PAH into idiopathic (IPAH), heritable (HPAH), drug- and toxin-induced, and cases associated with other conditions such as connective tissue diseases (e.g., scleroderma), congenital heart disease, cirrhosis, and HIV.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Size

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Size by Therapies

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Size by Class

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the market uptake of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies and Key Companies

KER-012: Keros Therapeutics

Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

Vardenafil: Respira Therapeutics

Treprostinil palmitil: Insmed

Sotatercept: Merck & Co.

GB002: Gossamer Bio

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension current marketed and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension emerging therapies

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Appendix

18. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

