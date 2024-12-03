Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

How are companies such as Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, and others influencing the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report:

The total Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) market size was around USD 1,600 million in 2023, expected to increase by 2034 during the study period (2020–2034) in the 7MM.

In November 2024, Sulopenem received FDA approval for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) after two successful phase 3 trials. The SURE 1 trial compared a 5-day course of sulopenem to a 3-day course of ciprofloxacin.

On October 25, 2024, Iterum Therapeutics plc announced FDA approval for ORLYNVAH™ (sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid) to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) caused by Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited oral antibacterial options.

Nearly 1,000,000 cUTI incident cases progressed from uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) in 2023, with an expected increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In the US, the highest number of cUTI cases was observed in the 65–84 age group, followed by those aged 85 and above.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of cUTI, with approximately 26% of cases in 2023, expected to rise by 2034 at a CAGR of 0.6%.

Japan accounted for around 800,000 cases of cUTI in 2023, primarily caused by Uropathogenic Escherichia coli, followed by 100,000 cases caused by Klebsiella pneumonia.

Key companies in Complicated Urinary Tract Infections are Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Meiji Seika Pharma, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, and Evopoint Pharmaceuticals.

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections therapies: Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (TBPM-PI-HBr), Cefepime-zidebactam, Cefepime/taniborbactam, Cefepime/enmetazobactam.

The cUTI market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence and awareness of the disease. Additionally, the launch of multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly reshape market dynamics.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Overview

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTIs) occur in individuals with underlying health conditions or anatomical abnormalities, making them more susceptible to severe infections. Common pathogens include Uropathogenic Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Proteus mirabilis. cUTIs often require aggressive treatment to prevent complications like kidney damage or sepsis. Management typically involves antibiotics tailored to the causative organism. With rising prevalence and increasing antibiotic resistance, the cUTI market is evolving to offer new treatment options for these complex infections.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Diagnosed Incident Cases

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Diagnosed Incident Cases of Progressed

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Age-specific cases

Pathogen-specific cases

Total Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treated cases

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies and Key Companies

Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (TBPM-PI-HBr): Spero Therapeutics

Cefepime-zidebactam: Wockhardt

Cefepime/taniborbactam: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

Cefepime/enmetazobactam: Allecra

Scope of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Companies: Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Meiji Seika Pharma, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Evopoint Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies: ebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (TBPM-PI-HBr), Cefepime-zidebactam, Cefepime/taniborbactam, Cefepime/enmetazobactam, and others

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Complicated Urinary Tract Infection current marketed and Complicated Urinary Tract Infection emerging therapies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Dynamics: Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market drivers and Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

