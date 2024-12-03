Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

How are companies such as Merck, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, CG Oncology, and others influencing the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here; Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report:

The total NMIBC market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2,350 million in 2023.

High-risk NMIBC accounted for the largest market size in the 7MM, approximately USD 1,600 million in 2023.

The US had the highest number of prevalent NMIBC cases in 2023, with around 616,000 cases, expected to increase during the forecast period.

Among EU4 and the UK, Italy had the highest number of NMIBC cases, while France had the lowest.

The intermediate-risk category had the highest number of NMIBC cases, while the high-risk category had the lowest.

In Japan, NMIBC was most prevalent in the 70-89 age group, accounting for approximately 60% of total cases in 2023.

In Japan, the Ta stage had the highest number of stage-specific NMIBC cases, accounting for approximately 60% in 2023.

On November 12, 2024, Protara Therapeutics updated its Q3 2024 clinical programs, with interim data from the ADVANCED-2 trial of TARA-002 in NMIBC patients expected in Q4 2024, and 12-month data by mid-2025.

Protara Therapeutics received FDA Fast Track designation for IV Choline Chloride, with first patient dosing in the THRIVE-3 trial expected in Q1 2025.

On October 15, 2024, UroGen Pharma announced FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application (NDA) for UGN-102 for low-grade intermediate-risk NMIBC (LG-IR-NMIBC), with a PDUFA goal date of June 13, 2025.

Key Post Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Companies: Merck, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, CG Oncology, Pfizer, Fidia Farmaceutici, enGene, Urogen, Theralase, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, AstraZeneca, Protara Therapeutics, and others.

Key Post Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Therapies: CG0070, Sasanlimab, EG-70, UGN-102, Ruvidar, TAR-210 and TAR-200, and others

The NMIBC market is expected to surge during the forecast period due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness. Furthermore, the launch of various multiple-stage NMIBC pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the market dynamics.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is an early-stage form of bladder cancer where the tumor is confined to the bladder lining without invading the muscle. It often presents with papillary tumors or carcinoma in situ and is prone to recurrence and progression. Management typically involves transurethral resection (TURBT) and intravesical therapies such as BCG immunotherapy or chemotherapy. Regular cystoscopies and adherence to guidelines are crucial for monitoring and managing the condition.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of NMIBC

Stage-specific Cases of NMIBC

Grade-specific Cases of NMIBC

Risk-specific Cases of NMIBC

Age-specific Cases of NMIBC

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

CG0070: CG Oncology

Sasanlimab: Pfizer

EG-70: enGene

UGN-102: Urogen

Ruvidar: Theralase

TAR-210: Johnson & Johnson

TAR-200: Johnson & Johnson

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market share @ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies: Merck, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, CG Oncology, Pfizer, Fidia Farmaceutici, enGene, and others

Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: CG0070, Sasanlimab, EG-70, UGN-102, Ruvidar, TAR-210 and TAR-200, and others

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer current marketed and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer emerging therapies

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics: Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market drivers and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

4. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

9. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Drivers

16. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Barriers

17. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Appendix

18. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's 'Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024' report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer companies, including Prokarium Ltd, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Tyra Biosciences, and Lipac Oncology, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Jatin Vimal

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.