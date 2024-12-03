Acrylic Elastomer Market estimated to reach US$1,280.527 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.21%

The global acrylic elastomer market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% between US$903.67 million in 2025 to US$1,280.527 million in 2030.

The global acrylic elastomer market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% between US$903.67 million in 2025 to US$1,280.527 million in 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global acrylic elastomer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$1,280.527 million in 2030.Acrylic elastomer or ACM is a form of specialized rubber, that offers enhanced resistance to high temperatures and other environmental conditions like UV lights, ozone, and greases. Acrylic elastomer also offers enhanced resistance to oxidation and abrasion. The acrylic elastomer offers its application across multiple industries, like automotive, construction, consumer goods , and industrial applications among others.With the increasing global demand for acrylic elastomer across multiple industries, research and development in the sector is expected to witness an increase. Various global leaders in the acrylic elastomer market, announced the introduction of new solutions and materials to enhance the capabilities of acrylic elastomer. For instance, in September 2023, BASF, a global leader in the chemicals and construction sector, announced the launch of bio-based 2-octyl Acrylate.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-acrylic-elastomer-market The type segment of the global acrylic elastomer market is categorized into polyacrylate rubbers (ACM) and ethylene acrylate copolymers (AEM). Under the type segment of the global acrylic elastomer market, the polyacrylate rubbers (ACM) category is forecasted to attain a greater market share. Polyacrylate rubbers are a type of synthetic rubber, which offers enhanced and unique molecular structure. The polyacrylate rubbers offer higher temperature resistance and have the capability to operate in temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to +175 degrees Celsius.By application, the global acrylic elastomer market is segmented into automatic transmission, automotive hoses & connectors, seals, O-rings, & gaskets, and adhesive formulation. The automotive hoses & connectors category of the global acrylic elastomer market is expected to witness significant growth. Automotive hoses & connectors are among the most critical components of the automobile, which are used to carry important fluids like coolant, fuels, and other fluids, to the different parts of the vehicles. With the growing production and sale of automobiles in the global market, the demand for automotive hoses & connectors is expected to surge significantly.By end-user, the global acrylic elastomer market is segmented into the automotive industry, construction industry, industrial applications, consumer goods, and others. The automotive industry in the end-user segment of the global acrylic elastomer market is expected to attain a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. The global demand for automobiles witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers or OICA, in its production report, stated that the total production of automobiles across the globe witnessed an increase of about 17% between 2021 and 2023. The agency stated that in 2021, the total production of automobiles was recorded at 80.004 million, which increased to 84.830 million in 2022. In 2023, the total production of automobiles was recorded at 93.546 million, in which about 55.115 million automobiles were produced in the Asia-Oceania region, whereas 19.136 million were produced in the Americas region, and 18.122 were produced in the Europe region.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global acrylic elastomer market. The Asia Pacific region is among the leading global producers and consumers of automobiles, which is among the key industries utilizing acrylic elastomer. In the Asia Pacific region, countries like India, China, and South Korea are among the leading producers of automobiles in the region. Similarly, the region's construction sector is also expected to grow significantly. The Asia Pacific region is among the leading regions in the globe in the demand for consumer goods, which is also expected to propel the demand for acrylic elastomer during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global acrylic elastomer market that have been covered are Dow Chemical Company, Zeon Corporation, NOK Corporation, Denka Company Limited, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Trelleborg, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chem, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Engineering Plastics, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Envalior.The market analytics report segments the global acrylic elastomer market as follows:• By Typeo Polyacrylate Rubbers (ACM)o Ethylene Acrylate Copolymer (AEM)• By Applicationo Automatic transmissiono Automotive hoses and connectorso Seals, O-rings, and Gasketo Adhesive formulation• By End-Usero Automotive Industryo Construction Industryo Industrial Applicationso Consumer Goodso Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• United Arab Emirates• Rest of the Middle East and Africao Asia-Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Dow Chemical Company• Zeon Corporation• NOK Corporation• Denka Company Limited• H.B. Fuller• Arkema• Trelleborg• Eastman Chemical Company• LG Chem• BASF SE• Asahi Kasei Engineering Plastics• Exxon Mobil Corporation• EnvaliorExplore More Reports:• Waterproofing Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/waterproofing-chemicals-market • Specialty Polymers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-polymers-market • Global Elastomer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-elastomer-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.