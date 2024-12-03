Skillable and LLPA announce partnership to bring hands-on learning to LLPA members

Members of the LLPA will have access to Skillable’s award-winning hands-on learning solutions and professional services.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation and the Leading Learning Partner Association (LLPA) announce a partnership that will offer members of the LLPA access to Skillable’s hands-on learning solutions and professional services. This supports LLPA members in introducing hands-on experiences to their learners, at scale.

The LLPA is a consortium of renowned training centers that specialize in IT training globally. Together, they can deliver holistic, multi-vendor training solutions that align with the technical skills organizations need to succeed in digital transformation, future of work initiatives, AI innovation and more.

"Our partnership with Skillable empowers our members with access to Skillable’s hands-on learning solutions and professional services. Thus, we aim to support our members’ efforts in driving digital transformation, fostering innovation and achieving long-term success with their customers," explained Patrick Kersten, CEO of the LLPA.

Dave Reed, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Corporate and Business Development at Skillable, said, “Both the LLPA and Skillable share the goal to equip people and enable organizations with the right technical skills to drive growth, innovation and long-term success in an ever-changing market. This partnership brings Skillable’s award-winning labs and professional services expertise to LLPA members in a streamlined approach that’ll help them bring hands-on learning to their customers and rapidly generate value and impact. We’re excited to join the ecosystem of partners working with the LLPA and augment their learning content offers with hands-on experiences that drive skill utilization and application.”

Learn more about Skillable and the LLPA.

