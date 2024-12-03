2025 MGM Macao International Regatta to be held from 8 to 12 January

MACAU, December 3 - The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, and supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, will take place from 8 to 12 January 2025.

A key highlight of the upcoming regatta is the introduction of the ‘World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup’, a special event recognized by World Sailing as a World Championship-level competition. This race also serves as the opening event of the 2025 season for the World Match Racing Tour. Alongside the ‘Lotus Cup (IRC)’ and the ‘Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup (IRC)’, these three major competitions form the main events of the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta.

The World Match Racing Tour, a key partner for this regatta, has been committed to advancing the sport of sailing since its establishment in 2000. As one of the most prestigious sailing events globally, it holds the ‘Special Event’ status granted by World Sailing. The tour's annual champion is honored with the title of World Champion. The Macao Match Cup is anticipated to attract the world’s top sailors to Macao, delivering exhilarating and high-caliber competition for spectators.

The organizers held a press conference today (3 December) at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau to announce the details of the event, and guests included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Mr. Ma Man Wai, Chairman of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Mr. Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Li Yue, Vice Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; members of the Sports Committee along with other esteemed guests.

The regatta will take place in the waters south of the Macao Science Center and the waters south of Hac Sa Beach. It is expected to host around 270 athletes from about 22 countries and regions, including 12 teams competing in the ‘World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup’, 9 teams in the ‘Lotus Cup (IRC)’, and 11 teams in the ‘Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup (IRC)’. To ensure the event's professionalism, the organizers have invited internationally certified arbitrators and judges from World Sailing to officiate the races.

In addition to the competitions, a variety of ancillary activities will be held, including a fleet parade, a Family Fun Day, and a photography competition. These initiatives aim to increase public awareness and appreciation for sailing while promoting the growth of maritime sports in Macao. The organizers hope to deliver a spectacular sports experience for both Macao residents and sailing enthusiasts from around the world.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com,or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.