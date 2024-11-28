Dynamics Square and Crayons Recognized by CRN Australia for Empowering Collaboration and Scaling Partner Potential

Dynamics Square, recognized by CRN Australia, drives partner growth via Crayon’s Partner Connect Program, enabling collaboration and scaling business potential.

SYDNEY, SYNDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamics Square, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner has recently received recognition for its role in driving the growth of MSPs and CSPs. CRN Australia, the nation’s most trusted source of technology news, analysis and insight has thrown light on their efforts to collaborate with channel businesses through Crayon’s Partner Connect Program. This recognition has solidified Dynamics Square’s reputation as a trusted industry expert in delivering advanced ERP and CRM solutions to help businesses scale. Dynamics Square’s leadership position in cloud transformation and its efforts to assist other partners in leveraging their revenue potential through the program are held in high regard by CRN.The IT Channel’s Challenges and OpportunitiesAccording to CRN Australia, channel businesses have been facing growing pressure to deliver complex IT solutions like Microsoft Dynamics 365. While 63% of the businesses have improved performance, still half of them are facing pricing pressure and fierce competition that hinder their revenue growth. One of the main issues is the lack of technical capabilities and investment to expand them.While the demands are ever-growing, only 40% of the channel businesses participate in partner programs to tap the opportunity for growth. To address this challenge, Dynamics Square has joined Crayon’s Partner Connect Program to enable MSPs and CSPs to provide services without additional investment.This program by Crayon is an initiative to connect businesses with technical experts to collaborate on larger and more complex projects. Dynamics Square’s involvement in this program helped bridge these gaps and redefine how channel businesses can scale.Jitender Kumar, Business Head at Dynamics Square, shared insights on the importance of collaboration in the future:“By partnering with other providers, Dynamics Square ensures that channel companies can confidently tackle larger projects, such as ERP and CRM implementations, fostering growth across the ecosystem. “This partnership-centric approach allows us to address the growing demand for ERP and CRM systems while empowering its partners to confidently tackle larger projects.Meeting the Growing DemandAnother growing issue is the limited ability of channel businesses to provide high-value solutions like ERP and CRM systems, where demand is growing exponentially. The demand for ERP in the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at 14.8% CAGR by 2030. Similarly, reports show the demand for the CRM market will expand at a 13.9% CAGR.Dynamics Square is strategically positioned to meet this demand. With our industry expertise and 150+ certified technicians, we plan to tap into this market and offer solutions to all businesses in need.For instance, through the partner connect program, Dynamics Square has helped a Brisbane-based computer services provider realize revenue opportunities. We worked directly with the end customer to manage any Dynamics 365-related purchase and service requirements.Recognition from CRN AustraliaThis acknowledgment by CRN Australia stands as a significant milestone in the journey of Dynamics Square and our partnership with Crayon. It strengthens our reputation as a leader in the channel ecosystem and an industry expert. The feature highlights Dynamics Square’s ability to drive growth through collaboration and its expertise in Dynamics 365 Solutions. The recognition validates the approach and capabilities for channel businesses navigating an increasingly competitive landscape.Dynamics Square’s Vision for GrowthAs the IT channel continues to evolve, we at Dynamics Square remain committed to helping businesses harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365. With our proven expertise and strategic collaboration, we are looking forward to driving further growth and innovation in the channel ecosystem.By leveraging initiatives like Crayon’s Partner Connect program, we are ensuring that channel businesses are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future. This recognition by CRN Australia is just the beginning, as Dynamics Square continues to redefine what is possible through collaboration.About Dynamics SquareDynamics Square is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics solutions, specializing in ERP and CRM implementations, upgrades, and support. With a focus on innovation and customer success, we serve businesses across industries including retail, finance , manufacturing, supply chain, wholesale distribution, healthcare, trade and distribution, food and beverage, and non-profit. We aim to help all businesses achieve their goals through the power of Microsoft technology

