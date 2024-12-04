Transforming Remote Production: Visionular’s HEVC Technology Powers Intinor’s Next-Generation Streaming Solutions

Intinor Aurora5 HEVC vs. H.265/AVC Intinor chooses Visionular's Aurora5 HEVC

Visionular and Intinor have partnered to launch Aurora5 HEVC in Intinor's products for remote production, including the Iditarod Race.

LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intinor Enhances Remote Production Capabilities with Integration of Visionular ’s AI-Powered Aurora5 HEVC CodecEnabling Broadcast-Quality Multi-Camera Streaming Over Limited Bandwidth NetworksIntinor, a leading provider of high-quality video broadcast solutions, today announced the integration of Visionular’s AI-powered Aurora5 HEVC codec into its Direkt link and Direkt router platforms. This strategic collaboration marks a significant advancement in remote production capabilities, allowing broadcasters to deliver exceptional multi-camera streaming quality even over challenging 4G/5G network environments.Remote production teams have long faced the challenge of delivering broadcast-quality video while operating under limited bandwidth constraints. Traditional H.264/AVC compression often forced a compromise between quality and efficiency—a trade-off that is no longer acceptable in today's competitive broadcasting landscape."We evaluated several HEVC solutions, but none could deliver the perfect balance of quality and speed our customers demanded," said Peder Boberg, Product Owner at Intinor. "Our customers operate in environments where every millisecond counts and every pixel matters. Visionular's Aurora5 HEVC codec met our high standards for both performance and quality."Revolutionizing Video Compression with AIVisionular's Aurora5 HEVC codec represents a breakthrough in video compression technology. By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning algorithms , Aurora5 optimizes encoding decisions in real-time, offering:- Dynamic adaptation to content complexity- Region-of-interest-based rate control- Perceptual quality optimization using advanced metrics- Ultra-low latency processing for live applicationsThe seamless integration of Aurora5 into Intinor's platforms was achieved through close collaboration between the two companies, resulting in a solution that exceeds industry expectations.Measurable Impact on Performance and QualityThe integration delivers remarkable improvements across key performance metrics:- Superior Quality at Lower Bitrates: Broadcast-quality streaming at just 2 Mbps per camera over 4G/5G networks.- Operational Flexibility: Fully adjustable parameters allow users to optimize for specific needs, whether prioritizing quality improvement or bandwidth reduction.- High Speed & Low Latency: Aurora5 achieves the same encoding latency as previous H.264/AVC encoders while delivering lower bitrates and higher video quality.- Internal testing using the challenging "Tears of Steel" sequence at 1080p demonstrated that Aurora5 achieves a VMAF score above 80 at just 4 Mbps—a quality level that H.264/AVC only reaches at 8–10 Mbps. This translates to a 50% reduction in bandwidth while maintaining professional quality or significantly higher quality within existing bandwidth constraints.Real-World Success at the IditarodThe integration's effectiveness was proven during the broadcast of Alaska's legendary Iditarod sled dog race. Art Aldrich, Director of Technologies at OTEK TV, shared his experience:“The picture quality we achieved this year was simply exceptional, thanks to Intinor’s new HEVC codec,” said Art Aldrich. What really impressed me was how we could cut our bandwidth requirements in half while actually improving quality. Streaming at just 2.5 Mbps with HEVC delivered cleaner, more stable, and more beautiful results than what we previously achieved at 5 Mbps. The improvement was dramatic – we got superior quality even in the harsh Alaskan conditions. The fact that I could add this capability through a simple software update speaks volumes about the flexibility of Intinor’s solutions.”A Vision for the Future"The future of video streaming demands intelligent compression that adapts to real-world conditions," said Zoe Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Visionular. "Our partnership with Intinor demonstrates how AI-driven video compression can transform the broadcasting industry. By combining our advanced Aurora5 HEVC technology with Intinor's innovative platform, we're enabling broadcasters to deliver exceptional quality in situations that were previously impossible."Looking AheadThis partnership continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in video streaming technology. Broadcasters worldwide can now deliver higher-quality content more efficiently, even in the most challenging network environments.About VisionularVisionular Inc. is a next-generation video encoding, processing, and streaming software and cloud solution company. With over 100 enterprise customers globally, Visionular leverages the power of AI and machine learning to deliver high-quality video streaming at minimal bitrates. Visionular's solutions empower video streaming services to reduce CDN and compute costs while improving the visual quality of their videos. For more information, visit www.visionular.ai About IntinorIntinor develops products and solutions to carry high-quality video and audio over the internet. Celebrating 20 years of excellence in the industry in 2023, Intinor offers solutions for remote productions, remote commentary, newsgathering, sports, and much more. It aims to deliver the best and most comprehensive solutions for high-quality media. For more information, visit www.intinor.com

