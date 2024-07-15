Visionular Demonstrates Commitment to Security with SOC 2® Type I Report
Visionular Achieves SOC 2® Type I Certification, Reinforcing Industry-Leading Data Security and Compliance for Video Compression Technology.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionular Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven video compression, has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I audit. This achievement is part of Visionular’s company-wide commitment to ensuring it delivers the highest standards of security for customers.
“Achieving SOC 2 Type I certification is a significant milestone for Visionular,” said Zoe Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Visionular.
“It underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest level of security and privacy for our clients. Our customers can trust that their data is handled with the utmost care and integrity on our fully-managed cloud platform, AuroraCloud, for VOD and Live use-cases.“
SOC 2 Type I audits are designed to provide third-party assurance that organizations conform to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“AICPA”) SOC 2 standard and are managing data in a controlled and audited environment.
Visionular’s Commitment to Security and Reliability
For Visionular, obtaining the SOC 2 Type I certification is crucial as it not only reinforces the company’s internal security measures but also assures its customers that their data is protected under stringent security protocols.
This certification is particularly important for Visionular’s enterprise clients in the OTT, broadcast, sports streaming, and UGC (user generated content) sectors, who require robust data protection to maintain their own compliance and security standards.
By achieving this certification, Visionular demonstrates its unwavering commitment to providing secure and reliable services, fostering trust and confidence among its customers.
After completing a SOC 2 audit by Modern Assurance, Visionular was awarded a SOC 2 Type I report on the organization’s controls relevant to security.
Visionular will continue to partner with to prepare for and complete a SOC 2 Type II audit, which will review Visionular’s controls over an extended time-period.
About Visionular
Visionular is a next-generation video encoding, processing, and streaming software and cloud solution company. With over 100 enterprise customers globally, Visionular leverages the power of AI and machine learning to deliver high-quality video streaming at minimal bitrates. Visionular’s solutions empower video streaming services to reduce CDN and compute costs while improving the visual quality of their videos. For more information, please contact us.
About Secureframe
Secureframe empowers businesses to build trust with customers by automating information security and compliance. Thousands of fast-growing businesses such as AngelList, Ramp, Remote, and Coda, trust Secureframe to simplify and expedite their compliance journey for global security and privacy standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Backed by top-tier investors and corporations such as Google, Kleiner Perkins, and Accomplice Ventures, the company is amongst the Forbes list of Top 100 Startup Employers for 2023.
Krishna Rao Vijayanagar
Visionular Inc.
krishna@visionular.com