TCR Arabia: A Leading Force in Saudi Industrial Innovation and Saudi-Indian Collaboration

TCR Arabia Syed Ameen Hassan, Country Head, TCR Arabia Aref Al Dabal, MD with Team of TCR Arabia

TCR Arabia drives Saudi industrial growth with materials testing, NDT and engineering services, supporting Vision 2030 and fostering Saudi-Indian collaboration.

TCR Arabia is committed to driving Saudi Arabia's industrial growth by fostering Saudi-Indian collaboration and providing innovative materials testing and asset integrity solutions.” — Aref K. Al-Dabal, Managing Director, TCR Arabia

DAMMAM, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCR Arabia , a dynamic joint venture between India’s TCR Engineering and Saudi Arabia’s Future Prospects, which is a major shareholder in GAS Arabian (a publicly listed company in Saudi Arabia), has emerged as one of the key players in Saudi Arabia’s materials testing and industrial inspection industry. The company’s unwavering commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program highlights its role in fostering Saudi Arabia’s growth. By investing in local talent, advancing technology, and providing services that meet the country’s highest industrial standards, TCR Arabia is not only driving progress in the materials testing sector but also reinforcing its deep partnership with the Kingdom.The roots of TCR Arabia can be traced back to 18 years ago, when the company was founded with the support of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). From the outset, TCR Arabia stood as a testament to the strength of cross-national collaboration, underscoring the deep and lasting ties between India and Saudi Arabia. Since its inception, the company has grown to become a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape, helping to elevate the nation’s capabilities in the materials testing, non-destructive testing (NDT), asset integrity studies, and engineering consulting sectors. With its headquarters in Dammam and branches in Jubail and Yanbu, TCR Arabia has established itself as a cornerstone in the country’s industrial ecosystem, providing cutting-edge solutions to a range of industries.“TCR Arabia’s journey in Saudi Arabia exemplifies our dedication to quality and innovation in the realms of materials testing and industrial inspection,” said Syed Ameen Hassan, Country Head of TCR Arabia. “The invaluable support from SAGIA has allowed us to become a trusted partner for some of the Kingdom’s most critical industries. We take pride in our team’s commitment to excellence, and our diversity, which reflects the strength of Saudi-Indian collaboration. Our recent expansion into Yanbu further enhances our ability to support the nation’s ambitious projects and industrial growth, ensuring that we are deeply invested in Saudi Arabia’s future.”TCR Arabia’s success story is a clear reflection of its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the country’s broader efforts to diversify its economy. As part of this alignment, the company actively works to maximize local content, in line with the IKTVA objectives. Beyond just providing services, TCR Arabia is deeply committed to fostering Saudi talent by offering high-value employment opportunities that contribute to the local economy. The company’s diverse workforce, which includes professionals from Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, and Egypt, is a testament to TCR Arabia’s global reach and commitment to inclusivity.The establishment of TCR Arabia’s new Yanbu branch marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. The new location extends TCR Arabia’s ability to serve high-profile projects, including the Red Sea Project, the NEOM development, and the Master Gas Pipeline Project. These ambitious ventures are central to Saudi Arabia’s economic and industrial transformation, and TCR Arabia’s contributions to these projects are poised to further cement the company’s reputation as a trusted partner in the Kingdom’s development.At the core of TCR Arabia’s operations is an unwavering focus on quality and compliance. The company is accredited with ISO 9001-2015, ISO-17025, ISO-14001, and ISO-45001 certifications, which affirm its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in quality, safety, and environmental management. By adhering to these rigorous standards, TCR Arabia ensures that its services not only meet but exceed the expectations of its clients. The company’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality solutions has led to long-term contracts with some of Saudi Arabia’s most respected industrial giants, including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, TASNEE, MAADEN, and ADVANCED. These partnerships have further cemented TCR Arabia’s status as a leading provider of critical inspection and testing services, and its continued success is a testament to its commitment to excellence.TCR Arabia’s impressive portfolio of major projects showcases its expertise and versatility across a wide range of industries. The company has played an instrumental role in the Safa-Marwa Expansion Project in Mecca, contributing to the expansion of one of the most significant religious sites in the world. TCR Arabia was also involved in the Medina Railway Station Project, ensuring the structural integrity of a vital transportation hub. Additionally, the company’s work on the Zam-Zam Tanks Inspection Project in Mecca and the Petrorabigh Expansion Project highlights its ability to handle complex and large-scale initiatives. TCR Arabia’s contribution to the Khurais Water Injection Project further underscores its capacity to support the Kingdom’s oil and gas industry, ensuring that critical infrastructure continues to operate at the highest standards of safety and reliability.As TCR Arabia continues to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia, the company remains focused on supporting the country’s ambitious goals outlined in Vision 2030. By investing in local talent, technology, and services, TCR Arabia is playing a vital role in the Kingdom’s transition to a diversified and sustainable economy. The company’s dedication to quality and innovation ensures that it remains at the forefront of the materials testing and industrial inspection industries, and its continued success is poised to make a significant impact on Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape for years to come.TCR Arabia is a leading provider of materials testing, NDT, asset integrity studies, and engineering consulting services. The company was established as a joint venture between India’s TCR Engineering and Saudi Arabia’s Future Prospects, which is a major shareholder in GAS Arabian (a publicly listed company in Saudi Arabia), and it has quickly risen to become a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector. TCR Arabia’s commitment to quality, innovation, and its support for the Kingdom’s economic and industrial growth has made it a key player in the region’s industrial development. With its extensive experience and deep understanding of the local market, TCR Arabia is well-positioned to continue driving progress and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

