TCR Engineering Lab Strengthens UP’s Industrial Growth Vision

New NABL-accredited testing facility in Gorakhpur cuts costs, speeds production, and equips Eastern UP manufacturers for global competitiveness.

UP's industrial expansion demands world-class quality infrastructure. Our Gorakhpur facility eliminates the testing bottleneck that constrained regional manufacturers' growth and competitiveness.” — Manoj Dubey, GM

GORAKHPUR, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCR Engineering, India’s leading materials testing and metallurgical services provider with more than fifty years of technical excellence, has commissioned a state-of-the-art NABL-accredited laboratory in Gorakhpur. This major infrastructure addition brings internationally recognized testing and certification capabilities directly to Eastern UP’s rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem.For years, manufacturers in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and surrounding districts depended on far-off laboratories in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata. The lack of local testing led to high logistics expenses, long delays, and lost competitiveness — forcing businesses to choose between absorbing heavy costs or compromising on quality verification. The commissioning of TCR Engineering’s laboratory eliminates this long-standing challenge and marks a crucial step in leveling the playing field for regional industries.Materials testing is the invisible foundation of modern manufacturing, ensuring that every raw material and critical component meets certified performance and safety standards. From engineering and fabrication to food processing, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and defense production, reliable test results safeguard supply chains, prevent failures, secure compliance with BIS and export standards, and open doors to global OEMs and international markets. With this local facility, manufacturers will no longer need to wait 12–15 days for reports or spend ₹8,000–15,000 per batch on transport. Turnaround times will drop to 3–5 days and quality assurance costs are expected to reduce by nearly 50%, resulting in annual savings of ₹4–7.5 lakh for typical mid-sized units. Faster results translate into improved working capital efficiency, accelerated production cycles, and stronger competitive positioning.Operating under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, the Gorakhpur facility offers a full suite of mechanical, chemical, metallurgical, and non-destructive testing services, complemented by civil testing , corrosion studies, welding qualification, and advanced failure analysis. Test certificates issued here will be recognized by global certification bodies such as DNV, TÜV, Lloyd’s Register, and Bureau Veritas — enabling seamless participation in export supply chains without the need for retesting elsewhere.The facility aligns directly with Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious industrial transformation. Guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is targeting ₹40 lakh crore in new investments while developing defense manufacturing corridors, expressway-linked industrial clusters, and sector-specific incentive policies. Quality infrastructure is essential to sustaining this momentum. By providing globally compliant testing right where production is expanding, TCR Engineering is strengthening the foundations of UP’s manufacturing growth, supporting MSMEs and large enterprises alike, and accelerating import substitution by enabling local materials certification.Gorakhpur is emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing manufacturing destinations. GIDA has already secured more than ₹5,800 crore in committed projects, attracting major investors such as Adani Group, Shree Cement, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, APL Apollo Tubes, and Technoplast. The 1,100-acre Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor and proposals connecting Gorakhpur to Siliguri further reinforce the region’s position as a strategic industrial gateway with access to Nepal, Bihar, and Northern markets.Uttar Pradesh’s manufacturing sector is projected to grow at 10–12% annually through 2030, outpacing national averages. Demand for testing typically grows 1.5 times faster than manufacturing output. In Eastern UP, testing infrastructure currently addresses less than 40% of actual requirement — signaling significant unmet demand. TCR Engineering’s presence ensures that industrial expansion is matched with quality assurance capabilities that meet global standards.Founded in 1973, TCR Engineering has built India’s most comprehensive capability in metallurgical consulting, asset integrity, failure investigation, and internationally accredited testing. The new Gorakhpur facility combines this national expertise with regional service delivery, offering technical consultation, on-site support, and extended working hours to match manufacturing environments. This approach helps convert testing from a regulatory checkbox into a strategic tool for improving reliability, productivity, and cost efficiency.Gorakhpur’s central location — 273 km from Lucknow, 193 km from Varanasi, and near the Nepal border — allows the lab to serve the wider Eastern UP industrial belt, Western Bihar, Eastern Uttarakhand, and Northern Madhya Pradesh. With digital reporting and local sample collection services, TCR Engineering will ensure seamless support across a service radius exceeding 500 km.Looking ahead, the company plans phased expansion of the laboratory based on industry demand, including new capabilities for environmental testing, polymer analysis, and advanced metallurgical evaluations. TCR is also evaluating satellite sample centers in Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Kushinagar to bring services even closer to customers and further reduce turnaround times.With this commissioning, TCR Engineering reaffirms its long-term commitment to supporting Uttar Pradesh’s economic transformation and enabling local industries to compete globally with confidence in the quality of their materials and products.About TCR EngineeringEstablished in 1973, TCR Engineering Services is India’s most trusted provider of materials testing, NDT inspection, metallurgical consulting, and asset integrity management. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, TCR serves major sectors including oil & gas, power, infrastructure, defense, and manufacturing, operating NABL-accredited laboratories and ISO-certified processes across India and worldwide.

