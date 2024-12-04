SGS Launches Single Source for All ESG Needs

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has combined its world-leading testing, inspection and certification expertise with over 30 years of sustainability innovation to launch an all-encompassing environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolio within its new IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite.ESG is more important than ever. Investors, clients and society expect organizations to build resilience to climate change and reduce their negative impacts on the environment and people. A robust ESG strategy and transparent disclosure, aligned with your organization’s purpose, allows you to address these expectations and adapt to changes while reaping the rewards.Whether you wish to take your first steps, enhance your environmental credentials, address social issues or comply with the latest regulations and standards, SGS’s new ESG Assurance pillar has a service for you, including:CSRD ( https://www.sgs.com/en/service-groups/corporate-sustainability-reporting-directive-csrd-compliance-and-assurance-services ) and CSDDD ( https://www.sgs.com/en/service-groups/corporate-sustainability-due-diligence-directive-csddd-compliance-and-assurance-services ) solutionsESG Training ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/esg-training ) – expertise and guidance from ESG expertsESG Health Check ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/esg-health-check ) – an efficient snapshot of your ESG statusESG Gap Analysis ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/esg-gap-analysis ) – full findings, recommendations and a roadmap for actionESG Disclosures and Sustainability Report Assurance (SRA) ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/esg-disclosures-and-sustainability-report-assurance ) – accurately demonstrate your ESG accountabilityESG KPI Verification and Assurance ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/esg-kpi-verification-and-assurance ) – validate your ESG metrics and targets, and get a third-party statementESG Certification ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/esg-certification ) – a cornerstone for committing and demonstrating your ESG credentialsSocial and due diligence auditingAs part of the launch, SGS also presents its CSRD Pre-Assurance service for organizations wishing to identify gaps and weaknesses and strengthen their approach through a confidential “dry run”. This service minimizes the risk of receiving a qualified assurance opinion when undergoing future public assurance.Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, welcomed the single source to simplify ESG for all said: "We are extremely proud to launch our ESG assurance pillar, as part of our overarching IMPACT Now for sustainability portfolio."This unique set of competencies helps any business mitigate risks and optimize success towards achieving its desired targets. From an ESG health check to initiate your journey to extensive verification and report assurance, we have the support you need."As sustainability is a complex and rapidly evolving area, SGS hears organizations’ concerns on a daily basis. Its experts worldwide are ready to accompany our clients on their sustainability journeys, taking them from complexity to clarity, and from advice to transparent and meaningful action.IMPACT NOW is more than just a concept. It is SGS’s commitment to addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste. Embedding sustainability into every action and service it provides, SGS aims to contribute positively to society and achieve a nature-positive and pollution-free world.SGS’s IMPACT NOW on ESG Assurance services continually evolve to meet emerging ESG challenges. Contact SGS to discover the right service for you.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

