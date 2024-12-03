Minister Siviwe Gwarube clarifies Nedlac settlement between Minister of Basic Education, Presidency and Trade Union Solidarity

On 1 October 2024, Trade Union Solidarity initiated a dispute process through NEDLAC to seek authorization to undertake a protected protest to express opposition to sections 4 and 5 of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, 2024 (BELA Act). The Minister of Basic Education and the Presidency were cited as respondents. The Minister has a responsibility to ensure that she participates in official platforms such as NEDLAC and she has done so in good faith.

From the outset, it is essential to clarify that the process instituted by the trade union Solidarity at Nedlac is a legal process designed to resolve disputes between labour and government and should not be confused as a substitution for the consultations that are currently underway between parties elsewhere.

Following weeks of NEDLAC engagements between delegations representing Solidarity, the Minister of Basic Education and the Presidency, a multilateral dispute settlement was reached and signed by Minister of Basic Education, Presidency and Solidarity - thus resolving the dispute lodged by Solidarity at NEDLAC level.

The conclusion of the NEDLAC matter validates the Minister's long-held view that dialogue is the best remedy for conflict resolution.

Media enquiries:

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533