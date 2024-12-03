Minister Nomakhosazana Meth on Employment and Labour honoured with 2024 Trailblazer Impact Award

The Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, is delighted to announce the recognition of the Department by the Chartered Institute of Audit Governance, Oversight (SA), for its efforts in the Audit Governance Support.

The Department scooped the 2024 Trailblazer Award in the Category Supporting Institutes, while our very own Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Ms. Sylvia Rangongo, received the 2024 Trailblazer Impact Award.

The 2024 Trailblazer Award recognises the Departments establishment, retention and support of:

Functional Audit Committees

Functional Risk Management Committees

Timely and continuous reporting to the Executive Authority and Oversight Structures

While the Trailblazer Impact Award, recognised the Chief Risk Officer who has consistently:

Institutionalised Risk Management in the Department

Achieved Risk Management Maturity Level Five (5) of National Treasury’s Financial Management Capability Maturity Model (FMCMM)

This prestigious recognition, presented on 26 November 2024, highlights the remarkable initiatives that enhance service delivery to our citizens and benefits both Head Office and Provincial Offices of the Department.

This dedication was further showcased when the department’s CRO was named a finalist for Risk Manager of the Year at the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) Awards. Her commitment to excellence truly sets her apart!

In her heartfelt response, Ms. Rangongo expressed gratitude, acknowledging that this honour reflects the collective effort of her dedicated colleagues at the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) Head Office and across the provinces.

“I am humbled by this recognition and thankful for the support and collaboration of the DEL officials. This achievement is truly a team effort. DEL is my employer of choice. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone together!” says Ms. Rangongo.

Minister Meth is proud of the Department for the recognition, which honours organisations that break boundaries to promote and foster organisational growth, partnership, and engagement through inspired action and visionary leadership.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the Awards honouring the Department and the Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Sylvia Rangongo. The Department is striving towards the attainment of the clean audit outcome in the outer financial years. There is no doubt that through committed and dedicated public servants such as Ms. Rangongo in the Department, this, and many other achievements are attainable,” says Minister Meth.

