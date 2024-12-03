Growing Awareness of Natural Benefits: A Key Driver Transforming the Natural Skin Care Products Market 2024

Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The natural skin care products market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The natural skin care products market has expanded significantly, growing from $19.36 billion in 2023 to $21.23 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.7%. Key growth factors include rising consumer health awareness, proven efficacy of natural ingredients, greater ingredient transparency, increasing concerns about skin health, and the influence of social media in promoting natural skincare trends.

Global Natural Skin Care Products Market Size Forecast and Annual Growth Rate Predictions

The market is forecasted to grow robustly, achieving $31.94 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of climate-resilient ingredients, rising demand for customization and personalization, ethical and sustainable sourcing, wellness and self-care emphasis, and heightened ingredient transparency. Prominent trends in the market include green beauty certifications, CBD-infused skincare products, anti-pollution skincare solutions, the rise of digital beauty advisors, and the integration of biotechnology with natural actives.

Gain Complete Insights into the Global Natural Skin Care Products Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6549&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Natural Skin Care Products Market?

The increasing awareness of the benefits of natural products is expected to drive the growth of the market. These products are becoming more popular due to their health benefits and the therapeutic properties of natural ingredients like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and alpha-hydroxy acids, which support optimal skin health. Natural skincare products are gentler on the skin since they are free of synthetic ingredients, such as artificial fragrances, dyes, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, which are commonly found in conventional skincare products.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Natural Skin Care Products Market?

Major companies operating in the market include The Procter & Gamble Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Mamaearth International Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, The Clorox Company, Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs LLC, TY Cosmetic Co. Ltd., Vitelle Labs LP, InSpec Solutions LLC, BeBeauty Products & Private Label, AMR Labs, Health and Natural Beauty USA Corp, Nutrix International LLC, Skinlys, Bionat, Biddiscombe International, KBL Cosmetics, Botanic Beauty Labs, Dreamline Brands Inc., NutraSkin USA, Radical Cosmetics, SLC Custom Packaging, Spa De Soleil Inc., Sunfood Nutraceuticals, Tropical Products Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Natural Skin Care Products Market Size?

Major companies operating in the natural skincare products market are developing innovative products with chemical-free organic formulations meet the growing demand for natural skincare products. Skin-care products with chemical-free organic formulations are beauty products made from natural, plant-based ingredients without synthetic chemicals. For instance, in September 2022 Naturals Skincare, a UK-based cosmetics company announced the launch of new beauty care products brand 'Pearl'. It has a range of fresh skincare offerings, which encompassed a novel acne serum, a facial scrub designed for microdermabrasion, and a professional-grade tool designed for at-home facials. These latest beauty products from Pearl were notable for their chemical-free and organic composition, rendering them an ideal selection for individuals seeking natural skincare alternatives.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Natural Skin Care Products Market?

The natural skin care products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Facial Care, Body Care

2) By Type: Mass, Premium

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End Use: Men, Women, Children

Regional Insights: Western Europe's Dominance in the Natural Skin Care Products Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Defining the Natural Skin Care Products Market

The natural skincare products are used as cosmetic products on human skin and considered safer as compared to synthetic skin care products. Natural skincare products consist of botanical ingredients and are free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, sulfates, and petrochemical ingredients such as phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, and others, unlike regular skincare products.

The Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Natural Skin Care Products Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into natural skin care products market size, natural skin care products market drivers and trends, natural skin care products market major players, natural skin care products competitors' revenues, natural skin care products market positioning, and natural skin care products market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-personal-care-global-market-report

DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-based-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Luxury Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-hair-care-products-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.