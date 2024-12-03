Rising Processed Meat Consumption: A Key Driver Transforming the Meat Processing Equipment Market 2024

Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The meat processing equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The meat processing equipment market has shown significant growth, increasing from $11.56 billion in 2023 to $12.59 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.0%. This growth can be attributed to the rising global demand for processed meat, the expansion of the meat and poultry industries, heightened focus on food safety and quality standards, the need for improved production efficiency, and consumer preference for convenience foods.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Meat Processing Equipment Market?

The market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $17.22 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Growth will be fueled by advancements in energy-efficient and sustainable processing plants, research in novel processing technologies, the proliferation of value-added meat products and ready-to-eat meals, an increasing focus on alternative protein processing, and expanding markets in emerging economies. Notable trends include advanced slicing and portioning equipment, the integration of automation and robotics, innovations in cooking and smoking technologies, energy-efficient solutions, and high-pressure processing (HPP) technology.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Meat Processing Equipment Market?

The growing consumption of processed meat is set to boost the market. Processed meat offers benefits such as improved taste, extended shelf life, reduced risk of meat-borne infections, and enhanced portability. For example, in June 2021, Statistics Netherlands reported that Dutch meat exports totaled $9.3 billion (18.8 billion euros), with 85% of this consisting of domestically produced or processed meat. This growing appetite for processed meat is a key driver of the meat processing equipment market's growth.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Meat Processing Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the market include GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Marel, Illinois Tool Works, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Equipamientos Carnicos, Biro Manufacturing Company, Braher International, RZPO, Bizerba, Riopel Industries, Minerva Omega Group, Risco, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation, Gee Gee Foods & Packaging, PSS Svidnik, Ross Industries Inc., Metalbud Nowicki, Welbilt Inc., Heat and Control Inc., Key Technology Inc., Duravant LLC, Prime Equipment Group Inc., BAADER, BANSS, Stephan Machinery GmbH, Grote Company, Handtmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, K+G Wetter GmbH, Seydelmann KG, Vemag Maschinenbau GmbH, FPEC Corp., Hollymatic Corporation, Jarvis Products Corporation, Mepaco

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Meat Processing Equipment Market Size?

Technological innovation is a significant trend gaining traction in the market. Companies are leveraging cutting-edge advancements to enhance efficiency and sustainability. For instance, in April 2021, Germany-based GEA introduced the PowerPak SKIN.50 thermoforming packaging machine, designed for slicing meat cuts, sausages, fish, hard cheese, and premium seafood. This machine ensures extended shelf life, prevents oxidation, retains juices and marinades, offers a clear view of the product, and minimizes waste through the use of thin films and recyclable paperboard webs.

What Are The Segments In The Global Meat Processing Equipment Market?

The meat processing equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cutting Equipment, Blending Equipment, Tenderizing Equipment, Filling Equipment, Slicing Equipment, Grinding Equipment, Smoking Equipment, Massaging Equipment, Other Equipment

2) By Meat Type: Beef, Mutton, Pork, Other Meat

3) By Application: Fresh Processed Meat, Precooked Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Cured Meat, Dry Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Other Applications

North America: Largest Region in the Meat Processing Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Definition

Meat processing equipment refers to machine that is specifically made with highly advanced techniques and user-friendly features, to enable people and food processing companies to process the meat in a hygiene manner. The meat processing equipment is used to process meat to enhance its shelf life and taste. Processed meat is defined as any meat that has been altered in order to increase its flavour or prolong its shelf life. It generally helps in converting meat into processed food items by using various physical tools and chemicals.

The Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into meat processing equipment market size, meat processing equipment market drivers and trends, meat processing equipment market major players, meat processing equipment competitors' revenues, meat processing equipment market positioning, and meat processing equipment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

