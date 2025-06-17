Global Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Size And Trends

Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

According to the Global Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market Report 2025, the market size has witnessed a rapid increase in recent years, growing from $88.53 billion in 2024 to $98.36 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. This growth can be attributed to an increased awareness of health and wellness, a rise in self-care and preventive healthcare, the growth of the organic and natural products market, increasing availability of dietary supplements, focus on functional foods and beverages, and improved understanding of nutrition and genetics.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market Size?

The rapid expansion is expected to continue in the next few years. By 2029, the market is anticipated to grow to $148.36 billion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. This projected growth can be attributed to increasing health awareness, a rise in chronic lifestyle diseases, the avenue of wearable health devices, the growing demand for personalized healthcare, an aging population, and increasing consumer interest in preventive healthcare. Notably, major trends include the use of artificial intelligence for personalized recommendations, genetic testing for nutrient needs, the deployment of machine learning algorithms for data analysis, smart supplements with real-time tracking, biofeedback-based supplementation, and blockchain technology for traceability and authenticity.

Market foresight suggests a further surge due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. These long-term medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, arthritis, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, and obesity, typically progress slowly and require ongoing management. Poor diet and lack of physical activity due in large part to lifestyle changes, are key factors contributing to the increasing prevalence of these chronic diseases.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24207&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market?

The surge in chronic diseases is fueling the dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market. These dietary supplements support chronic disease management by offering tailored nutrient solutions based on individual health profiles. They address specific deficiencies and promote targeted wellness, enhancing overall health outcomes and reducing disease-related complications. For example, in June 2024, the UK's National Health Service reported an 18% rise in pre-diabetes cases in England - an increase of 549,000 from 3,065,825 in 2022 to 3,615,330 in 2023. Among those under 40, cases escalated by 25%, from 173,166 to 216,440. This trend points to the urgent need and growing demand for personalized dietary supplements catering to the management of chronic diseases.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market?

Key industry players operating in the dietary supplements in an age of personalized nutrition market include Amway Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Athletic Greens, Niagen Bioscience, Darwin AG, Viome Life Sciences Inc., Oshi Health Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., DNALYSIS Biotechnology, Panaceutics Nutrition, Segterra Inc., GenoPalate Inc., Bioniq Health-Tech Solutions Ltd., Vous Vitamin LLC, Nourished, NutriStyle Inc., Vitable, Quantbiome Inc., Elo Health, and Cuure.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dietary-supplements-in-an-age-of-personalized-nutrition-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market?

These companies are focusing on innovation and developing tailored health solutions to accommodate the dietary supplements in an age of personalized nutrition market requirements. A key emerging trend in the industry includes a personalized evaluation referred to as "customized vitamin assessment". This tailored approach analyses an individual's specific nutritional needs, lifestyle, and health goals to recommend the most appropriate vitamin and supplement regimen. This has resulted in businesses being able to deliver offerings catered to their customer's unique needs, leading to improved customer retention, and the effective scaling of the personalized nutrition space.

How Is The Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market Segmented?

The dietary supplements in an age of personalized nutrition market in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Herbal And Botanicals, Other Product Types

2 By Technological: Mobile Applications, Wearable Devices, Health Monitoring Software

3 By Dosage Form: Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, Other Dosage Forms

4 By Application: General Wellness, Sports Nutrition, Immune Support, Skin Health, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Children, Adults, Elderly

Subsegments:

1 By Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin B-Complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K

2 By Minerals: Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Iron, Potassium, Selenium

3 By Amino Acids: Essential Amino Acids, Non-Essential Amino Acids, Branched-Chain Amino Acids BCAAs, Amino Acid Blends

4 By Herbal and Botanicals: Ginseng, Turmeric, Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, Green Tea Extract, Milk Thistle

5 By Other Product Types: Probiotics, Omega Fatty Acids, Enzymes, Fiber Supplements, Collagen Supplements

What Are The Regional Insights In The Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market?

North America was the largest region in the dietary supplements in an age of personalized nutrition market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dietary supplements in an age of personalized nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dietary Supplement Testing Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dietary-supplement-testing-services-global-market-report

Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/herbal-supplements-global-market-report

Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.