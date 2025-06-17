Key Trend Shaping Diabetes Care Market 2025: Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Drive Innovation By Major Companies

Diabetes Care Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

From a valuation of $26.79 billion in 2024, the diabetes care global market is expected to grow to $31.25 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2%. This expansion is attributed to an increase in obesity rates, the growing requirement for continuous monitoring devices, rising investment in diabetes Research & Development, and the upsurge in demand for personalized diabetes care.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Diabetes Care Market Size?

Significant growth is expected to continue beyond 2025, with the diabetes care market projected to reach $41.21 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rising geriatric population, ever-increasing awareness of diabetes management, and improved healthcare access across developing regions. Technological advancements in diabetes monitoring, integration of AI in diabetes care, evolution in insulin delivery systems, and the development of smart insulin devices are the key trends for this forecasted period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Diabetes Care Market?

Supporting the above projections is the increasing rate of obesity, propelling the diabetes care market. Obesity is classified by a body mass index BMI of 30 or higher, indicating obesity. The increasing obesity rates are due to a growing reliance on sedentary lifestyles, coupled with the widespread availability and consumption of highly processed, calorie-dense foods that are often low in nutritional value, contributing to an imbalance between calorie intake and physical activity. This rise in obesity rates is thereby driving the growth of the diabetes care market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Diabetes Care Market?

In this growing diabetes care market, a notable number of companies operate, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Terumo Corporation, Dexcom Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, SD Biosensor Inc., Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., LifeScan Inc., Ypsomed AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bionime Corporation, Arkray Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., ViCentra B.V., Microtech Medical Ltd., Sinocare Inc., and MicroGene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Diabetes Care Market?

Industry diabetes care market leaders are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as automated insulin delivery AID systems, to improve glucose management by integrating continuous glucose monitoring CGM systems with insulin pumps for real-time adjustments. For instance, in February 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. introduced the Tandem Mobi, a device offering a discreet, tubed insulin pump fully controllable via a smartphone app, integrating with Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitoring CGM system to automate insulin delivery using Tandem’s proven Control-IQ technology.

How Is The Diabetes Care Market Segmented?

Take insight into the diabetes care market structure: it is segmented by product type glucose monitoring devices, insulin pumps, and others; by diabetes type type 2, type 1, and others; and by end-user hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, ambulatory care settings, and other end-users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Diabetes Care Market?

Founded on a regional perspective, in 2024, North America was the largest diabetes care market whilst Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

