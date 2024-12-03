Submit Release
Our Favorite COG Food

November 22, 2024

Office of Undergraduate Admission

Whether you're bonding over burgers or making memories over grilled cheese, there's something special about sharing a meal with friends in the COG. The COG is Gonzaga University’s main dining hall with six restaurant-style stations in the John J. Hemmingson Center. With so many delicious options in the COG, here are some of our students’ favorite dishes!

Analisa Placenti ‘26 - Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

My favorite meal at the COG has always been grilled cheese and tomato soup for lunch. Especially in the colder months, it's such a comforting thing to eat. It has never failed me, and I look forward to it every week!

Audrey Kruger '26 - Greek Lemon Chicken & Potatoes

My favorite food from the COG would be anything from the Simple Servings Station. For dinner, they are always offering their classic "home-cooked" style meal which is a comforting go-to choice especially when away at college. My favorite is their Greek lemon chicken and oven roasted potatoes. It is always my easiest source of good protein and a well-rounded meal!

Jace Down '26 - Omelet Bar

My favorite food from the COG is the customizable omelet bar for breakfast. The station allows you to combine your favorite ingredients into a tasty omelet. For example, every morning I get a bacon, onion, olive, and cheese omelet. Very quick, easy, and tasty!

Madison Caro '27 - Grilled Cheese

My favorite food from the COG is definitely the grilled cheese on Tuesdays for lunch. It is perfect for the colder weather, as it is served with tomato soup, fries, and pickles. It is a meal I look forward to every week and has become my comfort meal.

 

To learn more about dining on campus or to find your admission counselor, check out the links below!

