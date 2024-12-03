Rutland Barracks // Impeding Public Officers, Arrest on Warrant x2

CASE#: 24B4007344

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 at approximately 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington

ACCUSED: Richard Meinzer

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glastonbury, CT

CHARGES: Impeding Public Officers, Arrest on Warrant 2x

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 2, 2024, at approximately 2002 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a disturbance in the Town of Killington. Investigation revealed that the subject of the disturbance had two active Vermont arrest warrants. Troopers made contact with the individual, identified as Richard Meinzer, through the window of the residence and informed him he was under arrest for his warrants. Meinzer refused to comply and remained inside his residence to attempt to prevent Troopers from arresting him. Troopers made entry and Meinzer was arrested without incident. Meinzer’s two warrants accrued bail in the amount of $10,000.00 and $200.00. A judge was also contacted regarding Meinzer’s actions and imposed additional bail in the amount of $25,000.00 and conditions of release. Meinzer was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

