The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for 15 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

A solid reputation for customer service has earned three businesses their 15th straight Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.

The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service. ” — Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Talk Awards recognizes three businesses that earned high customer satisfaction rankings for 15 consecutive years.DG Auto Body & Paint in Fremont, California, is a family-owned shop offering high-quality auto body repairs and painting services. In business for more than 15 years, the shop is dedicated to customer service . Its friendly and knowledgeable staff meet customers’ needs, whether its collision/insurance work, fleet vehicle repairs or complete paint services for late model cars. Thanks to the dedicated team at DG Auto Body & Paint, the shop is an ICAR Gold shop with an outstanding reputation and a long line of loyal customers. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/dg-auto-body-paint-inc-fremont-ca/ Do’s Custom Tailors has offered the finest in custom-made clothing to customers in the Washington, D.C. area since 1963, including custom-made suits and shirts for men and women, as well as custom-made casual wear and formal wear. Its skilled tailors and decades of expertise, combined with referrals from high-profile names like Gucci and Versace, make Do’s Custom Tailors the go-to in the area. Family owned and operated, the business offers professionalism, passion and integrity that are unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/dos-custom-tailors/ El Jalapeno in Niles, Ohio, brings authentic Mexican cuisine to the community. Quality ingredients are transformed by experts in Mexican flavors to provide delicious meals in a beautiful atmosphere. The full-service cantina provides everything customers expect from a full bar: the drinks, the service and the atmosphere. All of which is focused on ensuring customers have a great experience at El Jalapeno every time. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/el-jalapeno-niles-oh/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.