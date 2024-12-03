Chinese wine buyers back in SA after tariffs lift

Release date: 03/12/24

A delegation of Chinese wine buyers is touring the Barossa Valley today as part of an immersion experience that forms part of the Malinauskas Government’s $1.85 million wine export reengagement program that was established to promote export growth following the removal of tariffs earlier this year.

The tour, which also includes visits to the McLaren Vale and Clare Valley wine regions, is one of the first delegations of Chinese industry leaders to visit the state since before Covid, and since Chinese wine tariffs were removed in March this year.

The itinerary has been tailored to meet the requirements of the buyers and the unique opportunities in their markets, allowing them to meet and engage with winemakers while trying an exceptional variety of wines.

Seventy producers from eight wine regions are offering exclusive tastings, premium and unique experiences and personalised meetings to build connections and align Chinese markets with South Australian wineries and brands.

With China lifting tariffs on Australian wine earlier this year, the South Australian Government is supporting the local wine sector to get back into the Chinese export market.

The China reengagement package is helping to reposition South Australia as a market leader in China and continue to increase our wine exports.

To support two-way market activation and immersion, the Malinauskas Government has also facilitated opportunities for local wine exporters to attend key in-market industry events in China in 2024, with more opportunities slated for 2025.

South Australian wine exports to all markets reached $1.67 billion, up 38.9 per cent, in the year to September 2024.

For more information on the support available for wineries exporting to China visit export.sa.gov.au/wine-china.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

The China South Australian Wine familiarisation tour is a critical part of our wine export reengagement strategy.

There’s no equivalent to being on the ground, speaking to winemakers and experiencing the essence of our unique landscape to understand our wine, how it is made and what makes it so extraordinary.

Armed with this experience, the buyers will leave our shores equipped with business connections and a tangible understanding of premium South Australian wine.